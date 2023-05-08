Prince Albert and Princess Charlene enthuse support for King Charles at his coronation

Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were amongst the most stylish – and publicly supportive – guests at the Coronation of King Charles III in London over the weekend.

The Princely couple joined numerous heads of state in attendance at the Coronation of King Charles on 6th May at Westminster Abbey in London.

Both were spectacularly turned out, she in a tasteful and elegant cream skirt suit and he in full military regalia, looking dignified and at ease.

They were also invited to take part in the pre-coronation reception held at Buckingham Palace on Friday night, which was followed by a supper at exclusive club Oswald’s, where they were given much attention by the British press.

It was an occasion that vacillated between ancient tradition and modern times to great effect. The coronation of Britain’s new King, the first in 70 years, was not one to be forgotten. All the pomp and pageantry from days of old was on full display, mingling alongside such contemporary touches as high-definition television transmission, a gospel octet and a far shorter and lower key ceremony than previous incarnations.

This was the first time that a reigning Monegasque pprince has personally attended the crowning of a British monarch. In 1953, the coronation was attended by Prince Pierre on behalf of Prince Rainier III, but the relationship between Charles and Albert made the latter’s attendance more than natural.

The two men have known each other for several years, and have attended many of the same ceremonies, events and festivities over the decades. This has allowed them to create a more personal bond, one which has grown with time due to common interests in the environment and in other charitable causes.

In an interview with TF1 given before the coronation, Prince Albert had glowing things to say about King Charles, saying, “He goes spontaneously towards people, he likes crowds. I really believe that he has a natural empathy towards people. This will mark, I think, his reign.”

