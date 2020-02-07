Weather
Saturday, February 8, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

2019 real estate trends: €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco last year

Prince Albert and TV stars party in LA

Prince Albert and TV stars party in LA

By Cassandra Tanti - February 7, 2020

An incredible line-up of celebrities joined Prince Albert in celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

A star-studded reception was held at the historic Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, the first of many events to mark the 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which is set to take place from 19th to 23rd June 2020.

Among the A-list guests on Wednesday were Joan Collins, Linda Gray, Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner, Denise Richards, Priscilla Presley, Jason Priestly and Billy Zane.

Vince Vaughn and Prince Albert II. Photo: Prince’s Palace of Monaco

As the Honorary President of the television festival, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco was a key member of the celebration.“The choice of Los Angeles was natural to host this evening celebration as it represents the heart of an industry that shines around the world,” said Prince Albert. “Created in 1961 by my father, Prince Rainier III, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival celebrates excellence in international television production. Our American friends have always been faithful and present in Monaco and I am sure we will have the pleasure of welcoming them in large numbers in June.”

Jane Seymore, Prince Albert and Joan Collins. Photo: Monte-Carlo Television Festival

The venue for the event – the Sunset Tower Hotel, with its illustrious history as a landmark for Los Angeles nightlife and elegant Art Deco styling – is situated in the very heart of Sunset Boulevard, and has always served as an iconic meeting point for Hollywood’s greatest stars.

250 prestigious guests, actors, actresses, directors, producers, as well as former jury presidents, winners of the Honorary Golden Nymphs and Crystal Nymphs joined His Serene Highness for an evening of glamour and style in the very best of Hollywood traditions.

Dallas stars Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy. Photo courtesy: Monte-Carlo Television Festival

“The quality of our guests reinforces my conviction that the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has taken on a new dimension and has truly become a leading event in the audiovisual world,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

 

 

First ‘Red box project’ launched in Monaco

Following the launch of SheCanHeCan’s ​Equality Pledge in September, an event that sought ​to increase awareness about our collective responsibility and ability to make gender equality a reality, ​their first mission to act on this national call for equality is to tackle period inequality in Monaco. Project Manager Kasey Robinson’s pledge is to “​end period inequality in Monaco and to make environmentally friendly products available to all women and menstruating individuals.” Most commonly referred to as ‘period poverty’, this term refers to the global crisis still facing girls and women (including non-binary and trans individuals) who still struggle or are unable to access sanitary products. According to Global Citizen, women and young girls who menstruate are ​ostracized from basic activities, like eating certain foods, or socializing, all over the world. The cultural shame attached to menstruation and a shortage of resources stop women from going to school and working every day. Period poverty is the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities, and/or waste management. Period poverty is regularly represented as a problem in developing countries, however the issue has come to the forefront following recent legislative changes in the UK this year. It is estimated that, in the UK, 1/10 girls (1/7 in London - Plan International UK) cannot afford sanitary products. A number of UK-based NGOs such a ​free periods​ and ​The Red Box Project​ set out to change these statistics.. The Red Box Project was founded in 2017 by a group of friends who wanted to give local young people access to sanitary products after having learnt about ‘period poverty in the news. The first boxes were set up in Portsmouth. Since then, there have been over 5000 boxes provided to schools across the UK. With the support of The Red Box Project SheCanHeCan is the first organisation to address the issue of period inequality in Monaco. The challenges are different and include a continued lack of access, social taboos and a lack of knowledge about menstrual hygiene in the Principality. “Shockingly, even the most luxurious hotels and restaurants might only provide sanitary products upon demand. This inequality extends to the schools where these products are not made available in the students’ toilets,” says Kasey Robinson. “Installing a Red Box in the student toilets provides students with instant, shame free access to a range of period products, and a dignified and environmentally friendly way to dispose of them.” The boxes at the International School will be filled with products from UK-based, women lead companies Freda and ​Fab Little Bag​. Freda’s period products contain no chemicals and are made of 100% certified organic cotton and are biodegradable, hypoallergenic and free from chemicals and synthetic fibres and their pads contain 100% eco-friendly and renewable materials. Fab Little Bags are biodegradable period disposal bags, that open one-handed, they are a practical, environmentally friendly way to keep tampons out of the sewers, rivers and the ocean. They allow users to dispose of their products in a dignified way in the case of absence of a specific bin. This initiative not only tackles the issues of period inequality but with the assistance of the SheCanHeCan Ambassadors uch as the International School of Monaco the project also teaches leadership and confidence skills, knowledge of women lead companies to young girls, an environmentally friendly approach to solving gender inequality issues and increased education on a global topic for all students. As Global Citizen also highlight, “young boys ​benefit ​from menstrual hygiene education, too. Educating girls and boys on menstruation at an early age at home and school promotes healthy habits and breaks stigmas around the natural process.” Speaking about the project itself, SheCanHeCan International School of Monaco Ambassador/Project leader said: “Period inequality is a serious issue that has impacted, is impacting, or will impact all females [and menstruating individuals]. In many cases, the driving factors for this divide are social norms and the only way to combat these is to challenge ideas, mentalities, and prejudices. The Red Box Project allows us to do just that, by uprooting stereotypes and allowing girls and women to focus on their education instead of their period.”  

 

New treatment for pancreatic cancer unveiled at...

Caroline, Princess of Hanover has inaugurated a new piece of equipment funded by GEMLUC that will be used in the fight against cancer at the Princess Grace Hospital. The radio-frequency generator treats pancreatic cancers through the use of an oral echo-endoscopy, a technique which avoids the need for surgery and thereby lessens the risks for elderly and frail patients. [caption id="attachment_39167" align="alignnone" width="900"] Surrounding the Princess of Hanover (from left to right), Didier Gamerdinger, Benoîte de Sevelinges, doctors Rémy Dumas and Antoine Charachon, François-Jean Brych, and André Garino © Directorate of Communication / Stéphane Danna[/caption] Following a donation of €55,000 from GEMLUC, the CHPG was able to finance the equipment. Its inauguration this week was held in the presence of Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CHPG André Garino, Director of CHPG Benoîte de Sevelinges, and President of GEMLUC François-Jean Brych, as well as representatives of the association and doctors Rémy Dumas, Antoine Charachon and Jean-François Demarquay. GEMLUC was founded in Monaco in 1973 and is made up of Monegasque businesses. So far, the association has raised more than €1.6 million for the fight against cancer, including the distribution of grants for research, scholarships for young doctors, cancer care and prevention materials, as well as support for local cancer care associations.  