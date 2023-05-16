Prince Albert Foundation launches Re.Generation to support the leaders of tomorrow

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has launched a new programme designed to shape the leaders of tomorrow so they can be equipped with the necessary visionary skills to mould a sustainable planet.

Since its creation in 2006, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has worked in close collaboration with the younger generations, supporting young experts – scientists, activists and entrepreneurs – by awarding scholarships or by direct support for the development of their projects.

In the space of 15 years, this community has grown, integrating an increasing number of talents committed to the fight against climate change, and the preservation of the ocean, the polar regions and living soils.

The next step, according to the Foundation, is to help these remarkable people develop their leadership and amplify their visibility and their impact.

It is with this mission in mind that the ‘Re.Generation Future Leaders’ initiative was designed and built. It revolves around three major objectives: supporting the growth of these future leaders by developing their leadership and communication skills, increasing their international visibility to make their voices heard, and bringing this generation together within a community to pool their efforts and encourage new projects.

A summer campus in Monaco

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will welcome, for two weeks to the Principality, a dozen young talents under the age of 35 who have diverse geographical and professional origins, such as scientists, activists, entrepreneurs and media professionals, reflecting the Foundation’s holistic approach.

The people selected will not only have demonstrated a strong commitment to the preservation of the Planet, but they will also have significant achievements already and a stated ambition to drive change.

The campus programme will include: personalised training aimed at strengthening their leadership and communication skills, provided by the University of Edinburgh and INSEAD; inspiring master classes from renowned personalities such as Alejandro Agag, founder of the Formula-E championship; an exchange at the Prince’s Palace with Prince Albert II of Monaco, sponsor of the initiative; and visits related to the environment as well as networking sessions.

The Foundation will officially introduce the members of the class of 2023 during a press conference on Monday 10th July.

Increasing the visibility of young leaders

The Foundation will then open the doors of its network to these young talents to give them maximum visibility by multiplying the opportunities available to them: speaking at international events, participation in media programs or interviews, and dedicated articles on the Foundation’s communication channels.

“This tailor-made support in communication and public relations is one of the major and differentiating assets of the Re.Generation initiative,” said the Foundation in a press statement. “The Re.Generation network will be active throughout the year to promote exchanges between its members and to stimulate a group dynamic which could give rise to new projects in favour of the protection of the environment.”

The Re.Generation programme has received the backing of National Geographic, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Euronatur, One Young World and Jackson Wild.

“The world urgently needs strong and ethical leadership and One Young World believes that young leaders are best positioned to create this movement for systematic change. With the launch of the Re.Generation Future Leaders program, One Young World is proud to work with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to support the world’s brightest young leaders. Together, we will identify leaders from diverse backgrounds who are protecting the environment. Their dedication and capacity for innovation is key building a sustainable future,” said Kate Robertson, a co-founder of One Young World.

Re.Generation also has the support of the Cuomo Foundation and the Boustany Foundation.

“It is undeniable that sustainability is the crucial issue facing us all and that we have a historic responsibility to equip the world’s youth with the necessary visionary skills. Our partnership with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation began over a decade ago with the IPCC Fellowship Program, and we are delighted to extend our support to their new environmental initiative,” said Elena Cuomo, the president of the Cuomo Foundation.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo from left to right: Olivier Wenden – Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Dominic Moross – Mécène Privé, Francisco Diaz – Fondation Cuomo, and Majid Boustany – Fondation Boustany. Source Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation