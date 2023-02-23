Prince Albert II Foundation: 2023 Edinburgh Ocean Leaders revealed

The Prince Albert Foundation-sponsored Edinburgh Ocean Leaders, an exclusive group of eight trailblazers and protectors of the seas, have been chosen for 2023. Read on to get to know this diverse group of marine eco-warriors.

The Edinburgh Ocean Leaders programme, launched in 2020, has selected their newest marine-protecting professionals to continue their work on finding crucial solutions for the oceans and society.

This year’s new recruits come from incredibly diverse backgrounds and each brings their own knowledge and specialty to the mix:

Alifa Bintha Haque: A Bangladeshi marine biologist focused on sustainable fisheries and conserving sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal with links to the University of Dhaka (Bangladesh) and University of Oxford (UK)

Timothy Bouley: An American biotechnology entrepreneur and specialist in global environmental change and human health as well as the founder and CEO of life sciences company BioFeyn Inc.

João Canning-Clode: A Portuguese marine ecologist and founder and coordinator of Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre MARE-Madeira

Alexis Grosskopf: The South African founder and CEO of ocean-impact accelerator OceanHub Africa

Tasrif Kartawijaya: An Indonesian Senior Program Manager at Wildlife Conservation Society Indonesia, who has led marine programmes in Aceh, North Sulawesi, North Maluku, West Nusa Tenggara, Karimunjawa National Park and Taka Bonerate National Park

Barkha Mossaë: A former diplomat for Republic of Mauritius and currently Blue Economy Advisor to the African Union Commission

Willys Osore: A Kenyan Marine Protected Area Manager at Kenya Wildlife Service and the officer in charge of Kiunga Marine Biosphere Reserve

Jhorace Tupas: A Senior Ecosystems Management Specialist and a member of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Biodiversity Management Bureau for the government of the Philippines

“The ambition of Edinburgh Ocean Leaders is to accelerate and amplify the visions and capacities of these remarkable individuals and their organisations,” explain Edinburgh Ocean Leaders co-founders and co-directors Professor Sandy Tudhope and Dr Meriwether Wilson. “The 2023 cohort will join a growing community of Ocean Leaders, providing an enduring positive impact on the ocean for decades to come.”

The programme, designed specifically to nurture mid-career professionals who are already actively working on ocean-protection solutions, allows the new leaders to continue working in their existing roles whilst taking part in a year-long leadership training, mentoring and networking support course featuring in-the-field experiences and in-person meetings.

After the training year, they continue as Ocean Leader Fellows, and adding to the growing global grid as driving forces for action.

Edinburgh Ocean Leaders is hosted by the University of Edinburgh and supported by the Prince Albert II Foundation, Baillie Gifford and individual patrons.

Photo source: FPA2