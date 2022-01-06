Weather
95 Covid cases + 1 death 5 Jan, 43 hospitalised - 17 res, 5 in ICU, 407 home monitored, 4,858 recoveries, 41 deaths, 1,270 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

Prince Albert II Foundation teams up with Italian university

By Stephanie Horsman - January 6, 2022

The Italian branch of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will soon be offering scholarships for an environmentally-minded master’s course at Venice’s Ca’ Foscari University.

The Prince Albert II Foundation has spent the last 15 years focussing on projects involving sustainability and environmental protection and now they are spreading their wings farther afield.

A partnership based on shared values and a common interest in wildlife has sprung up between the Italian branch of the Foundation, the Prince Albert II Foundation de Monaco Rome E.T.S., and Ca’ Foscari University in which young people can now study to earn a master’s degree in Wildlife Management and Administration.

The broad-spectrum course trains students to address relevant problems using biology, law, ethics and economics, as well as conducting field research to solve thorny issues.

The Prince Albert II Foundation de Monaco Rome E.T.S. will be granting scholarships to two gifted and deserving students valued at €3,800 each, covering the total cost of enrolment for the 2022/23 academic year. The recipients will then go on to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Foundation in raising awareness about the preservation of nature.

The expectations for the candidates and reasons behind starting this venture will be detailed at the Alloctona Fauna Conference on 14th January at the Ca’ Foscari scientific campus.

 

January 3, 2022 | Local News

Monaco’s Black Jack wins Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

The gruelling Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was marked by strong winds and rough seas. In the end, it was Monaco-registered Black Jack that took home the title with a time of just over 2 days and 12 hours.

0
December 31, 2021 | Local News

Shock as Kovac and Monaco part ways

Although not officially confirmed by the club, Nico Kovac was relieved of his duties as manager of AS Monaco on Thursday night, and a list of potential successors has already been drawn up.

0
December 29, 2021 | Local News

It’s almost sales time

The January sales are fast approaching, giving bargain hunters a chance to nab great deals on coveted items that didn’t quite make it under the tree this year.

0
December 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

Minister of State “doing well” after testing positive for Covid

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.

0

January 6, 2022 | Business & Finance

Tourism takes another hit during festive season

Stephanie Horsman

The festive season in Monaco was “not catastrophic”, according to Guy Antognelli, the Principality’s Director of Tourism, but it was not “as good as had been hoped for”.  

0
January 6, 2022 | Business & Finance

January 6, 2022 | Business & Finance

Weekend Ski Report: 7th to 9th January

Luke Entwistle

It should be another mild weekend at the region’s ski resorts, with no snow forecast, largely sunny skies and strong wind gusts at some resorts. There is still 100cm of snow at Les Deux Alpes.

0
January 6, 2022 | Business & Finance

Sporting teams hit by Covid

Luke Entwistle

As Covid cases spike within the Principality and France, the knock-on effects are starting to be felt within the sporting industry, with a multitude of players out of action and fans unable to access stadiums. 

0
Monaco hospital inaugurates urban vegetable garden

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_16980" align="alignnone" width="900"]Hospital vegetable garden (L-R): André Garino, Chairman of CHPG Board of Directors, Benoîte De Sevelinges, Deputy Director of CHPG, Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Health, Jessica Sbaraglia, founder of "Terre de Monaco" and Patrick Bini, Director of CHPG © CHPG Hospital vegetable garden (L-R): André Garino, Chairman of CHPG Board of Directors, Benoîte De Sevelinges, Deputy Director of CHPG, Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Health, Jessica Sbaraglia, founder of "Terre de Monaco" and Patrick Bini, Director of CHPG ©CHPG[/caption] As if its medical excellence was not enough, the Princess Grace Hospital has opened a vegetable garden. On Monday, May 22, Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Health and Social Affairs, inaugurated the urban vegetable garden of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, in the presence of André Garino, Chairman of the Board of CHPG, Patrick Bini, Director of CHPG, Benoîte De Sevelinges, Deputy Director, and Jessica Sbaraglia, founder of Terre de Monaco. Urban agriculture has become an interest for CHPG, which called on the association Terre de Monaco to bring the project to fruition. This partnership led to the creation of a 250sqm vegetable garden, whose healthy and tasty produce is destined for the kitchen of CHPG’s nursery, retirement homes and staff restaurants. Two months of work and 20 tons of organic potting soil were necessary to transform unused land into a real farm in the heart of Monaco. This approach is part of CHPG's Sustainable Development policy, which since 2010 has been developing innovations and projects, aimed both at saving energy and reducing its environmental impact. Terre de Monaco has set itself the task of establishing urban agriculture, in particular ecological fruit and vegetable gardens, on the rooftops, balconies and the surroundings of buildings of the Principality and neighbouring municipalities, while marketing the produce from its small farms under its own label.

Prince releases rare juvenile seahorses into wild

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Prince Albert has helped to release seven adolescent seahorses into the wild as part of a project to repopulate the quickly dwindling species.