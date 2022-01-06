Prince Albert II Foundation teams up with Italian university

The Italian branch of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will soon be offering scholarships for an environmentally-minded master’s course at Venice’s Ca’ Foscari University.

The Prince Albert II Foundation has spent the last 15 years focussing on projects involving sustainability and environmental protection and now they are spreading their wings farther afield.

A partnership based on shared values and a common interest in wildlife has sprung up between the Italian branch of the Foundation, the Prince Albert II Foundation de Monaco Rome E.T.S., and Ca’ Foscari University in which young people can now study to earn a master’s degree in Wildlife Management and Administration.

The broad-spectrum course trains students to address relevant problems using biology, law, ethics and economics, as well as conducting field research to solve thorny issues.

The Prince Albert II Foundation de Monaco Rome E.T.S. will be granting scholarships to two gifted and deserving students valued at €3,800 each, covering the total cost of enrolment for the 2022/23 academic year. The recipients will then go on to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Foundation in raising awareness about the preservation of nature.

The expectations for the candidates and reasons behind starting this venture will be detailed at the Alloctona Fauna Conference on 14th January at the Ca’ Foscari scientific campus.