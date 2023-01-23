Prince Albert opens Palace gates for blood donation drive

Workers in Monaco are being invited to join Prince Albert at his Palace this week to donate blood and help boost life-saving supplies.

The Palace released a statement on Monday stating that HSH Prince Albert II wanted to organise a blood donation drive at the Palace on Wednesday 25th January.

The operation, which takes place from 8am to 2pm, is being organised in partnership with the Transfusion Centre (CTS) of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG) and aims to collect blood donations from the staff of local businesses and the Prince’s Carabinieri .

Prince Albert, a supporter of the CHPGs #TeamDonneur campaign, will take part by donating his blood.

“Hosting this operation within the Prince’s Palace aims in particular to raise public awareness of blood donation, which is a simple, generous and responsible act of solidarity. This action is essential to save lives,” said the Palace in its statement.

To make the process of blood donation as easy as possible in Monaco, the CHPG has instigated the ‘bloodmobile’, a vehicle that picks up employees at their place of work and takes them directly to the Blood Transfusion Centre to donate blood.

Monegasque companies wishing to take part in the #TeamDonneur challenge on Wednesday are invited to contact the Transfusion Centre of the CHPG: https://chpg.mc/don-du-blood/

Photo by Monaco Life