Prince Albert sends message of solidarity to Pakistan after “monsoon on steroids”

Prince Albert has extended his condolences to the president of Pakistan and its population after weeks of torrential rain has led to catastrophic flooding.

This year’s record monsoon is comparable to the devastating floods of 2010 – the deadliest in Pakistan’s history – which left more than 2,000 people dead.

Officials estimate that more than 33 million Pakistanis – one in seven people – have been affected by the flooding.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has described the situation as “a monsoon on steroids” and launched a $160 million appeal.

One third of Pakistan is underwater. 33 MILLION PEOPLE (1 in 7 Pakistanis) are affected. 2,000 + people so far killed, one third of whom are believed to be children. Please help by donating. #Pakistan 🇵🇰⚠️❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Dh3k2sAadl — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) August 30, 2022

In a statement released by the Palace and addressed to Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Prince Albert says, “It is with great emotion and sadness that I learned the tragedy the Pakistan population is facing with the terrible monsoon flooding submerging a third of the country. Let me assure you of my deep sympathy.

“In these tragic circumstances, allow me, along with my family and the population of Monaco, to convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and our support and compassion to the injured and the displaced people.

“May I also commend the massive evacuation efforts that are ongoing across your country. Let me assure you, Mr. President, of our profound solidarity in this difficult ordeal.”

South Asia is considered a “climate crisis hotspot” where people are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country,” said Guterres.

