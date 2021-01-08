Weather
News

40 new Covid cases on 7 Jan. brings total to 1,018: 18 hospitalised: 9 resident + 8 in ICU: 4 resident, 128 home monitored, 793 recoveries, 4 deaths

Prince Albert: “This is not the America I know”

By Cassandra Tanti - January 8, 2021

Prince Albert says that President Donald Trump “has to be held accountable” for his role in the riots at the Capitol in Washington that left five dead, including a police officer who succumbed to injuries on Friday morning.

Not only is Prince Albert the reigning Sovereign of Monaco, he is also half American, so it is no surprise that he has an opinion on what happened at the Capitol building on Wednesday.

“This is not the America I know — the one I partially grew up in, went to school in,” Prince Albert told People on Thursday. “President Trump has to be held accountable.”

The Prince said he watched on “in shock” as pro-Trump rioters breached security while the United States Congress was voting to certify the Electoral College votes that secured the White House for President-elect Joe Biden.

It took several hours for authorities to regain control of the building, but not before four people were killed and many others were injured. A fifth victim, a police officer, died of his injuries in the early morning hours of 8th January.

“I was up at our country house, Roc Agel, so as soon as I put on the news before going to bed, there it was, live from the streets of Washington,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable. I’m still in shock, but at the same time, I’m not totally surprised because, unfortunately, this is where we were heading.”

The Prince’s American roots are well-known. His mother was American actress Grace Kelly turned princess, and he spent significant time in the country of his mother’s birth, even going to university there.

“My wife had already retired, and I told her afterward. It was shock and disbelief and then it kind of quickly turned into disgust, really,” said Prince Albert. “But also anger about how this could have happened and how this was fuelled by President Trump.”

Prince Albert is a long-time detractor of the American President and was one of the few who publicly spoke out against him before and after his election.

“I felt months ago that there would be big problems whichever way the election went. It is a very sombre moment, not only in the U.S. but in contemporary world history: a president still in office who has, directly and indirectly, spurred a revolt like this. I agree with those who have said that President Trump has to be held accountable for this.”

Many Americans agree and the fallout is likely to be far-reaching, even after Trump has left office. There is talk of removing the sitting president from office before the 20th January handover, either by impeachment or by invoking the 25th Amendment which strips him of power.

The number of those in Trump’s own Republican party who are publicly turning against him is growing, and staffers are jumping ship in disgust or in a last-ditch effort to distance themselves from their political leader.

The president was also temporarily locked-out of his favourite forum Twitter, and has had his Facebook and Instagram pages blocked. When Trump was allowed Twitter privileges again on Thursday, he posted a video in which he finally acknowledged that his reign would come to an end on 20th January – two months after the election was decided.

 

 

 

Editors pics

January 7, 2021 | Business & Finance

Government launches Monaco Boost incubator

Monaco’s entrepreneurial eco-system has received a major “boost” thanks to the opening of another government funded start-up incubator capable of supporting 108 businesses.  

0
January 5, 2021 | Local News

Casiraghi gets “emotional” during Monaco shoot

Monaco features as the backdrop for Charlotte Casiraghi’s first advertisement with Chanel, but that’s not the only reason why the fashion photoshoot pulled at her heart strings.

0
January 2, 2021 | Local News

Warm wishes from Prince Albert, Princess Charlene

In his NYE address, Prince Albert has assured citizens of his “commitment to leading the Principality out of this health crisis towards a more stable, prosperous and just future.”

0
December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0

January 8, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Villefranche fort gets €300,000 for renovations

Stephanie Horsman

The historic Citadel in Villefranche-sur-Mer has been awarded €300,000 from the ‘Loto du Patrimoine 2020’ to make much-needed repairs, but more funds are still needed.

0
January 8, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France “cannot lower its guard” says PM

Stephanie Horsman

France's border with the UK will remain closed to keep a Covid variant at bay and the vaccination programme will be stepped up with a target of one million by the end of January.

0
January 8, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Photo exhibition: the importance of scientific research

Cassandra Tanti

Delve into the world of marine research with a new photographic exhibition on the Rock featuring some of the planet’s most spectacular Heritage Listed marine sites.

0
January 7, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Cases hit record high

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco recorded 40 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest count yet, putting the Principality above 1,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

0
Sat. Feb 11 – AS Monaco vs....

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 11 February, Louis II Stadium French Ligue 1 Football Championship: Monaco vs Metz Information: +377 92 05 74 73

Hospital receives advanced radiotherapy machines

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_6345" align="alignnone" width="640"]Dr Cécile Ortholan, Director of the Radiotherapy Service with HSH Prince Albert and Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Social Affairs and Health. Photo: Eric Mathon/Palais Princier Dr Cécile Ortholan, Director of the Radiotherapy Service with HSH Prince Albert and Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Social Affairs and Health. Photo: Eric Mathon/Palais Princier[/caption] Monaco’s Government is investing in two linear particle accelerators for the radiotherapy department of the Princess Grace Hospital. A linear accelerator customises high energy X-rays to match a tumour’s shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing normal tissue. There are only two or three such advanced machines in the whole of France, and none in the PACA region, Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Health and Social Affairs, said. Dr Cécile Ortholan, department head of radiotherapy at Princess Grace since 2011, added: “It’s like going from a small city car to a Ferrari. We can treat tumours for all cancers with greater precision. We treat 400 patients per year in Monaco.” The Novalis truebeam machines will cost a total of €11 million, and the first is ready to enter service on Monday with the second arriving within a year.