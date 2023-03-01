Prince Albert’s academic visit to ancient city of Padua

Prince Albert II has visited the Italian city of Padua, stopping by at Galileo’s alma mater, the University of Padua, as well as taking in some of the city’s exceptional sights.

Padua is an ancient place. Older than Rome and home to the sixth oldest university in the world, the University of Padua, which was founded in 1222, it was also famously the setting for Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. Needless to say, it holds a sort of magic that only old Italian cities can evoke.

Prince Albert visited Padua on 27th February in order to visit the university, which boasts an exceptional international centre of excellence in the field of cellular and molecular biology. He started his day with a trip to the Palazzo Bo, seat of the school, and went onto join Daniela Mapelli, the rector of the Anatomical Theatre, for a personal tour.

The Prince spent the next few hours in meetings with officials from the university, where they spoke on topics dear to him, such as the environment and health issues. After, he went to the Caffé Pedrocchi for an aperitif and then for lunch in a restaurant in the city’s historic centre.

After lunch, he was treated to a visit to the Basilica of Sant’Antonio and the Botanical Gardens, and then proceeded to the Venetian Institute of Molecular Medicine, where he met with researchers.

The evening was capped off in Treviso, where a private dinner was organised for him by Mario Moretti Polegato, the president and founder of shoe manufacturer Geox.

Photo via Instagram