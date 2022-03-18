Prince asks for “full solidarity” in welcoming Ukrainian refugees

Friday, March 18, 2022
Prince Albert II announced in a video message Thursday evening that Monaco is engaged in welcoming refugees from the conflict in Ukraine, and has created a special unit dedicated to supporting and receiving victims.
Photo: Screenshot of Prince Albert’s video message
Monaco Choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot has rescinded performance rights for his ballet The Taming of the Shrew by the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, as his troupe rallies around the victims of war.
After last year’s spectacular venue change, the Red Cross summer concert will again be held in the open air of the Place du Casino this year with singing idol Alicia Keys and 2,000 spectators.
With Monaco’s fate sealed, fans began heading for the exits with 25 minutes to spare, whilst a modified version of the pre-game banner now just read “holidays”.