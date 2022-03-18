Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Friday, March 18, 2022

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

51 Covid cases + 1 death 17 Mar, 7 hospitalised - 4 res, 237 home monitored, 9,646 recoveries, 53 deaths, 621 incidence rate, 71%.6 vaccinated

Prince asks for “full solidarity” in welcoming Ukrainian refugees

Prince asks for “full solidarity” in welcoming Ukrainian refugees

By Stephanie Horsman - March 18, 2022

Prince Albert II announced in a video message Thursday evening that Monaco is engaged in welcoming refugees from the conflict in Ukraine, and has created a special unit dedicated to supporting and receiving victims. 

In a broadcast from the Palace, shared on social media platforms and government outlet Monaco Info, Prince Albert gave an impassioned speech highlighting the plight of refugees fleeing the atrocities in Ukraine and asking the people of Monaco to join him in his “full solidarity with the Ukrainian population, victims of these military operations.”

He spoke of the plight of three million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who are trying desperately to escape the violence of their nation, and added that the Principality joins the world community in respect of humanitarian rights and the need for legitimate safe corridors to allow innocent civilians a way out.

“I hope that the Principality of Monaco will take full part in the extraordinary effort of international solidarity,” the Prince went on to say. “We will therefore participate in this momentum, to our extent and with the means that are ours. Our schools, our volunteers and our available resources will be mobilised to welcome, accompany and support these displaced and vulnerable people.”

In his usual “can-do” way, the Prince has asked his government to set up a coordination unit for refugees to make their entry and transition as easy as possible. He also reminded the people that other avenues are open to those who want to offer “hope to those who are suffering.”

“The Monegasque Red Cross will also bring all its expertise in the management of the humanitarian crises,” he said. “And I know that many other Monegasque civil society entities are also hard at work to support the efforts deployed at the local and international levels.”

 

 

Photo: Screenshot of Prince Albert’s video message

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleHow to keep Ukrainian women safe, and fill a job shortage
Next articleJean-Christophe Maillot suspends Bolshoi Ballet rights

Editors pics

March 18, 2022 | Local News

How to keep Ukrainian women safe, and fill a job shortage

Joblio has kicked its operations in Poland and Moldova into hypergear, recruiting female Ukrainian refugees for legitimate jobs in Germany, and pulling them away from the attention of human traffickers.

0
March 17, 2022 | Business & Finance

Monaco’s economic rebound of 2021

A Q4 report by IMSEE shows that Monaco’s revenue, excluding financial and insurance activities, exceeded €16 billion in 2021 for the first time ever, while the average property price per square metre hit a new milestone of €52,000.

0
March 16, 2022 | Local News

This is FLEX, Venturi’s new space rover

Venturi Astrolab, a strategic partner of Monaco-based Venturi, has created a space vehicle called FLEX, designed for humans to comfortably explore the moon, Mars and beyond.

0
March 16, 2022 | Local News

Call out for young musical talent

The MC Summer Concert is returning after a two year hiatus, and organisers are putting out a call to young artists to be part of the show.  

0

daily

March 18, 2022 | Local News

Jean-Christophe Maillot suspends Bolshoi Ballet rights

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco Choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot has rescinded performance rights for his ballet The Taming of the Shrew by the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, as his troupe rallies around the victims of war.

0
March 18, 2022 | Local News

Prince asks for “full solidarity” in welcoming Ukrainian refugees

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has announced in a video message that Monaco is officially welcoming refugees from the conflict in Ukraine, and a special unit has been created to support and receive victims. 

0
March 18, 2022 | Local News

Alicia Keys headlining Red Cross summer concert

Stephanie Horsman

After last year’s spectacular venue change, the Red Cross summer concert will again be held in the open air of the Place du Casino this year with singing idol Alicia Keys and 2,000 spectators.

0
March 18, 2022 | Local News

Monaco’s European adventure ends in a whimper

Luke Entwistle

With Monaco’s fate sealed, fans began heading for the exits with 25 minutes to spare, whilst a modified version of the pre-game banner now just read “holidays”.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince’s Foundation helps spearhead Coral Reef Fund

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
The Prince's Foundation is among the first to contribute to a $10 million kickstarter for the Global Coral Reef Fund, an unprecedented crusade to finance the preservation of coral reefs.

Interview: Murat Vargi

Culture Natasha Girardi -
We speak to Monaco resident Murat Vargi, founding member of Turkcell and the Mind Your Waste Foundation, entrepreneur, yogi, and philanthropist.