Prince boosts emissions target by 5%

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
News
7 new Covid cases on 16 Dec. brings total to 685: 8 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 32 home monitored, 611 recoveries, 3 deaths
Monaco has just upped the ante in the fight against global warming, with Prince Albert raising the Principality’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 55% come the year 2030.
On the 5th anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement on 12th December, Prince Albert took part in the Climate Ambition Summit, a virtual event jointly organised by the United Kingdom, France and the General Secretariat of the United Nations, with the support of Chile and Italy.
The summit served as an opportunity to maintain a high level of climate ambition ahead of the C.O.P. 26 in Glasgow in November 2021, which has been postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It brought together more than 70 heads of state and government officials to present their national commitments in the fight against climate change.
Only countries announcing real increases in their national strategies were able to take the floor. Prince Albert of Monaco therefore took the opportunity to unveil his new objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Monaco to 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. This new ambition replaces the initial aim of a 50% reduction over the same period, set in 2015.
The Prince also confirmed Monaco’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050 and to maintain a high level of international funding to help strengthen the adaptation and mitigation capacities of countries most vulnerable to climate change.
Photo taken from Prince Albert’s speech during the Climate Ambition Summit
Monaco Scientific Centre’s Dr Celine Le Bohec has been awarded the scientific research prize for her 20-year work in the polar and subpolar zones.
Faced with a 63% “free fall” in hotel revenue, Monaco’s Tourism and Congress Department plans to reconquer the market by placing sustainability at the heart of its global strategy.
The 9th Eco Club Trophies have been awarded to local businesses that have “adapted to an unprecedented context by demonstrating resilience and creativity”.
One Drop and the Prince Albert Foundation can add over €1.7 million to their charity coffers after a wildly successful watch auction in New York fetched some astounding prices.