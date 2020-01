Prince calls for environmental action in NYE address

[caption id="attachment_28987" align="alignnone" width="2048"]Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council. Photo: Facebook Conseil National de Monaco[/caption] The President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri , received Laurent Anselmi , Director of Judicial Services, on Thursday, March 1, to discuss a number of subjects of mutual concern. Mr Anselmi spoke of his wish to revitalise the existing connections between the various institutions of state concerning Monegasque law and to optimise the way in which the justice system works. Another item discussed was the retirement arrangements for those working in a custodial capacity in the prison service, taking into account the hardships and risks involved in the discharge of their duties. Mr Valeri expressed the National Council’s support for those involved. The final item on the agenda was the increasing nuisance of noise for those living in Monaco and the negative impact on their quality of life. Mr Valeri asked that the Director of Judicial Services consider reinforcing sanctions against those responsible for causing too much sound disturbance.