Prince confirms new minister of state

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new positive case of Covid-19 was revealed 18th May. The official number of cases is now 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The Palace has officially announced that Pierre Dartout will become the Principality’s new minister of state from September 2020, replacing Serge Telle in Monaco’s most senior strategic position after the Prince.
While French media Les Echos leaked news of the placement late last week, the Palace confirmed on Monday that Prince Albert has chosen a new ‘right hand man’, and that the current Minister of State Serge Telle will be leaving office on 31st August.
“The Sovereign Prince thanks Serge Telle for his loyalty and sense of state throughout the years of his mandate, during which the Principality notably pursued its economic development, strengthening the solidity of its model of society,” said the Palace in a press release.
Stepping into the role held by Mr Telle since 2016 will be Pierre Dartout, a senior French official and current Prefect of the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur.
Born in 1954 in Limoges, France, Pierre Dartout is a graduate of IEP Paris and a former student of the National School of Administration (ENA), which has produced a number of high-profile politicians including a former president – François Hollande. 66-year-old Dartout has held numerous prefectural posts in France for a quarter of a century.
“The Sovereign Prince expects Pierre Dartout to direct government action, under his authority, while respecting institutional balance,” said the Palace.
While the announcement has been made in the tentative first days of deconfinement, the Prince was quick to assure the continued management of the health crisis by the current Minister of State Serge Telle.
“Today, his mission continues in particular, in the fullness of his responsibilities, in the management of the health crisis and its economic consequences. They require, until the end of his mandate, all his energy because of the decisions that must be taken to enable our country to meet this immense challenge.”
The Minister of State of Monaco is the Principality’s head of government, subordinate to the Prince of Monaco and responsible for enforcing its laws.
Earlier this year, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) surveyed members to ask what the group could do to improve. The results are now in and have led to the MEB's reorganisation, including new and existing positions.
France will reopen bars and restaurants in the country’s “green zones”, including the French Riviera, on Tuesday 2nd June, provided the health situation doesn’t deteriorate.
Antoine Bahri is the brains behind Carlo app, Monaco’s first mobile-based loyalty programme rewarding consumers for buying local – an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time.
Monaco’s business climate “collapsed” in the retail, trade and auto repair sectors in the month of March, as shoppers reduced their spending on everything except the essentials.
The Permasteelisa Group, the contractor key to rebuilding 7 World Trade Centre, announced plans on April 25 to expand to new territories: in Monaco, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and the Balkans…
Some 150 representatives from construction, architecture, sales, hospitality, healthcare, and the financial and banking sectors, gathered at the Monco Yacht Club on Monday, where the Permasteelisa Group, a world leader in the fields of engineering, project management, manufacturing and installation of architectural envelopes, with a turnover of around €1.5 billion, presented its operations and divisions.
“We are excited to create business in new markets,” said newly-appointed CEO Riccardo Mollo. “As a company specialised in engineering, we see technology as a tool to further strengthen our leading position in the world and to help improve the quality of our cities by reducing the carbon footprint on the environment.”
Konstantinos Tsouvelekakis, the company’s official representative in Monaco, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and the Balkans, added, “We wanted to announce this great news to Monaco, which is a dynamic, international economic centre. Permasteelisa is the undisputed No. 1 in its industry and at the initiative of many of the most iconic projects in the world, both on external and internal constructions.”
Founded in 1973, the Permasteelisa Group has a network of over 50 companies in 30 countries employing 7,000.