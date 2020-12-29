Weather
Prince continues to rally behind storm victims

Prince continues to rally behind storm victims

By Cassandra Tanti - December 29, 2020

Prince Albert has returned to the region ravaged by Storm Alex in October to show his continued support and handover some much needed equipment for rebuilding efforts.

Prince Albert initially toured Roquebillière on foot and took to the skies above Saint-Martin-Vésubie in the days following the flash floods, but his visit was scaled back because he didn’t want to hamper helicopter rescue and aid efforts.

On Monday 28th December, almost three months after Storm Alex hit, HSH Prince Albert II returned, this time to Breil-Sur-Roya to meet with the mayors of Breil, Tende, La Brigue, Saorge and Fontan, together with Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes Bernard Gonzalez and other community leaders.

He took the opportunity to reaffirm his country’s commitment to recovery efforts and saw first-hand the considerable reconstruction efforts needed in the ravaged valley, including the municipal stadium, the bridge and the Hôtel de Breil.

Monaco was quick to respond after Storm Alex struck on 2nd October, with the Prince’s government releasing €4 million in aid for the three French valleys – Roya, Vésubie and Tinéé, as well as Ventimiglia and the Italian part of Roya – all of which had been hammered by flash floods.

The Municipal Council, Monegasque associations and various citizen groups have also rallied behind the storm victims.

The Prince was able to see the vehicles that had been donated by the Cuomo Foundation, the Automobile Club of Monaco and the Order of Malta Monaco.

He also had the opportunity to hand the mayor of Breil-sur-Roya, Sébastien Olharan, keys to new worksite containers that will serve as the town’s temporary technical services. They were donated by Loxam and their delivery was financed by the Monaco Red Cross, which in itself raised just over €400,000.

The Prince met with members of the Monaco Red Cross, victims of the storm, volunteers, associations and relief entities who have been working to keep the chains of supply open for isolated citizens.

Prince Albert also visited a storage warehouse containing basic necessities and foodstuffs that are still being distributed.

 

Photos: Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

 

 

December 27, 2020 | Local News

Christmas at the Palace

Princess Charlene has spread a little virtual Christmas cheer, sharing hilarious snaps of Prince Albert getting in the festive spirit - a playful contrast to the Palace's holiday family portrait.

December 22, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Gallerist Adriano Ribolzi

From establishing Monaco’s first international gallery to the “golden era” of the 70s and 80s, Adriano Ribolzi shares his story with Monaco Life on the 100th anniversary of Maison Ribolzi.

December 18, 2020 | Culture

Exclusive: Inside Prince Albert’s extravagant fundraising gala

Monaco Life goes behind the scenes of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health to discover what it takes to put together the largest, most spectacular fundraising event in the Principality.

December 16, 2020 | Local News

Prince boosts emissions target by 5%

Monaco has just upped the ante in the fight against global warming, with Prince Albert raising the Principality’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 55% come the year 2030.  

December 29, 2020 | Local News

Prince continues to rally behind storm victims

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has returned to the region ravaged by Storm Alex in October to show his continued support and handover some much needed equipment for rebuilding efforts.

December 29, 2020 | Local News

What is Monaco’s environmental action plan?

Stephanie Horsman

Environment Minister Marie-Pierre Gramaglia has spoken candidly about the Principality’s past, continuing and future roles in the fight against climate change.

December 29, 2020 | Local News

Ballets de Monte Carlo takes digital to next level

Stephanie Horsman

Former dancers from the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have created a world first: an on-demand video platform allowing audiences to get up close and personal with dancers and their shows.

December 29, 2020 | Local News

Ducruet wants to raise bar for Nottingham

Cassandra Tanti

Louis Ducruet’s big move from Monaco to Nottingham Forest was not a straight path. It came only after a call from François Modesto turned his head and sealed the deal.

