Prince honours Sting at red carpet gala

By Cassandra Tanti - September 26, 2020

Hollywood stars have gathered in Monaco to support Prince Albert and the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, while rock legend Sting was honoured for his environmental activism.

Accompanied by HSH Princess Charlene, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco chaired the 4th annual Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health on Thursday 24th September at the sumptuous Terraces of the Opera de Monte-Carlo.

Among the celebrities to walk the red carpet were Johnny Depp, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Helen Mirren, Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice, Wander Darkly), Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect), actress and activist Naomi Campbell, and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Dame Helen Mirren, Andy Garcia, and Kate Beckinsale served as Masters of Ceremonies, but the main attraction was rock royal Sting, who was honoured by real-life royal Prince Albert for his environmental work over the years.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner, along with his wife Trudie Styler and Dr Franca Sciuto, co-founded the Rainforest Foundation back in 1989 and has been a well-known eco-activist. The Foundation works with the indigenous people of the Central and South American rainforests to help them protect their forests through training and providing resources, thus conserving their ancestral lands.

Past honourees included Robert Redford, Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom.

The Gala featured an auction of some covetable items and occasions. Under the hammer were things such as a private dinner with Prince Albert, a doubles tennis match with Novak Djokovic and Prince Albert, an Aston Martin V8 Vantage ‘X Pack’, a day on the set of Garcia’s next film, a six-day Arctic expedition with Prince Albert aboard the Commandant Charcot, artworks by Banksy, Roberto Matta, and Joan Miró, and the autographed water bike used by Princess Charlene to make the incredible crossing between Calvi and Monaco. 

The funds raised will go towards the Foundation’s projects to fight climate change, the loss of biodiversity, and access to water.

“For 15 years, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has supported projects aimed at restoring the balance between Man and Nature,” said Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. “The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed our fragility as a species and sends us a very clear message: our own health is closely linked to planetary health.”

Money will also go towards supporting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Monaco Red Cross for their humanitarian projects linked to the pandemic.

The Prince’s Foundation says the event was held with strict health protocols in place.

“We gave much thought as to whether to hold this event or not, given the prominence of ongoing concerns and health issues,” said the Prince during his address. “However, the commitment of all the individuals involved in protecting our planet and of all of you…led us to make this decision. And we did so because the challenging situation in which we are living best not erase the environmental crisis. Our health depends on the health of the environment in which we live. That is why more than ever before we need to continue our efforts and actions to protect our planet for future generations.”

Click on the photos in the gallery below to enlarge…

