Prince honours Sting at red carpet gala

The funds raised will go towards the Foundation’s projects to fight climate change, the loss of biodiversity, and access to water.

“For 15 years, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has supported projects aimed at restoring the balance between Man and Nature,” said Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. “The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed our fragility as a species and sends us a very clear message: our own health is closely linked to planetary health.”

Click on the photos in the gallery below to enlarge… Photos by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation