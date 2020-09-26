Prince honours Sting at red carpet gala

Saturday, September 26, 2020
News
6 new cases of Covid-19 on 24 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 205: 10 hospitalised - 6 residents, 23 home monitored, 166 healed, 1 resident death
The funds raised will go towards the Foundation’s projects to fight climate change, the loss of biodiversity, and access to water.
“For 15 years, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has supported projects aimed at restoring the balance between Man and Nature,” said Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. “The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed our fragility as a species and sends us a very clear message: our own health is closely linked to planetary health.”
Click on the photos in the gallery below to enlarge… Photos by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation
An elderly woman suffering from comorbidities including Covid-19 has died in hospital in Monaco.
The summer tourist season was better than expected thanks to the loyalty of French, Swiss and Italian visitors, according to the latest figures by the Tourism and Congress Department.
Minister of State Pierre Dartout has toured the main construction sites of the Principality, taking stock of the major developments that are currently under way.
French Health Minister Olivier Véran has announced plans to step up the fight against a second wave of Covid, placing new temporary restrictions on Nice and Marseille.
Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum has recorded one of its best figures for attendance at its summer exhibition, with 47,000 people visiting the acclaimed "The Forbidden City".
"We could have reached the symbolic landmark of 50,000 visitors but the constraints of our event calendar are such that we could not exceed 60 days,” said Sylvie Biancheri, Director General.
She added that this was the type of exhibition that the public has come to expect from the Grimaldi Forum, with a strong heritage theme and yet accessible to a wide audience.
Ms Biancheri also announced the theme of the summer exhibition for 2018: "The Gold of the Pharaohs,” with an exceptional loan of 150 pieces from the collections of the Cairo Museum.
Under the guidance of Christiane Zieglern, the event will go back 2,500 years of history from the perspective of the craftsman in precious metals.