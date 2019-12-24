Weather
Tuesday, December 24, 2019

News

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Top story: Prince launches new electric bikes

By Cassandra Tanti - December 24, 2019

Prince Albert II has launched MonaBike, the Principality’s new electric bike-share system that will help residents and tourists navigate Monaco’s hilly terrain without breaking a sweat.

MonaBike, previously known as the Monaco Bicycle Service, is an automated system of electric bikes and stations, initiated by the government and the Monaco Bus Company and created by Canada-based company PBSC Urban Solutions. Together with the eco-bus, the boat-bus which crosses Port Hercule and the two night services, the bikes form part of the Principality’s action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by improving transport services.

PBSC CEO Luc Sabbatini with Prince Albert II at the official launch of MonaBike, the Principality’s new bike-share program, powered by the company’s BOOST e-bikes. Photo: Alexandre Lorig

The self-service electric bikes, initiated in 2010 and launched commercially in 2013, has been so successful that, from 13th July, the number of stations have been doubled, while the number of bikes on offer have tripled.

Photo credit: MonaBike

So what has changed? MonaBike now boasts around 300 bikes and 35 stations including three in Beausoleil (from September), which will be available on the weekend for free tests at the Rose des Vents, Larvotto. The bicycles feature a unique speed with a pedal pressure sensor for better driving experience and greater simplicity. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 25km per hour without noise, the MonaBike has a distance range of 60km, enough to travel across the Principality worry free. Once docked, the e-bike battery begins to automatically recharge.

Locating, renting and returning a MonaBike is also simple. An intuitive CycleFinder mobile app features real-time mapping of stations. It also allows users to easily unlock an e-bike by scanning its QR code, or CAM subscribers can use their transit pass by tapping it on a bike’s docking station.

The service is available for subscription as well as occasional use, for people aged over 16 years, via the website or through its mobile application. Prices have also been significantly reduced, with a single journey starting from as little as 1€, while weekly, monthly and yearly masses are also available.

This story was originally published on July 12, 2019

DTC promotes Grand Prix in Brazil

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_18135" align="aligncenter" width="640"]Photo: Nick J Webb Photo: Nick J Webb[/caption] The Tourism and Convention Bureau carried out a successful and varied promotional tour of Brazil from May 28 to June 3 in order to promote the strategy of diversifying tourism in the Principality. The DTC has a representative office in the country. On Sunday, May 28, 50 press guests and leisure tourism professionals were able to watch a video link to the Monaco Grand Prix of Monaco at the Cervejeria Nacional Brewery in São Paulo, next to The Ayrton Senna Foundation. Corinne Kiabski, Head of the DTC's Press Department and Laurence Aquilina for the Sales and Leisure Department, said that Formula 1 remains, along with Football, one of the top sports of Brazil. The six victories won by Ayrton Senna in the Principality made the Monaco Grand Prix the favourite race of the Brazilians, creating close ties between the two countries. After two days of meetings in São Paulo, the Monegasque delegation flew to Brasilia to attend events organised with "upscale" end customers. The delegation then traveled to Rio de Janeiro for a cocktail with travel agents. On the following days, the delegation met with agencies specialising in luxury tourism and media agencies, such as "TV Globo" - the top Brazilian communication group - to initiate new projects with Monaco. The tour ended in Curitiba, Brazil's eighth most populous city, known worldwide for its urban planning, ecological innovations, transportation network and quality of life. In Curitiba, the DTC delegation took part in a train tour in private coaches, specially chosen for the occasion, so that the DTC delegation could offer Brazilian travel agents and journalists the latest news of Destination Monaco in an unusual setting. Brazil remains, despite its political problems, the ninth largest economic power in the world, and in 2017 the Brazilian economy has been moving towards economic growth. Analysts forecast growth of about two percent in 2017, before a stronger recovery in 2018.

Hermes auction for children’s charity

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco’s own charity, Mission Enfance, is holding a charity auction of vintage Hermes bags and fine wines on July 21 at the Salle Belle Epoque of the Hotel Hermitage… The Hermes handbags will be displayed from Saturday, July 16, from 11:00 until 19:00. The auction will be directed by Arterial, supported by the Julius Baer private bank. Funds raised at the event, which starts at 18:00 on July 21, will be entirely devoted to Mission Enfance’s charity work worldwide. The charity was established in 1991 to bring help to children in distress and its principal focus is on education. Over the last 25 years, a total of 700,000 children have been helped in Afghanistan, Armenia, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Syria, Vietnam, Laos and Columbia.