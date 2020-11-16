Prince marks start of virtual No Finish Line

Monday, November 16, 2020
3 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Nov. brings total to 548: 16 hospitalised - 7 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 66 home monitored, 450 recoveries, 1 resident death
Photo © Screenshot of No Finish Line video
Close to 100 key economic players were reminded of Monaco’s strict rules on money laundering and the financing of terrorism and corruption at a recent high-level meeting.
Charles Leclerc finished fourth place at the Turkish Grand Prix, just missing the podium, after a late error allowed Sergio Perez and teammate Sebastian Vettel to pass him in the final lap.
Prince Albert has officially kickstarted No Finish Line 2020, with nearly 5,300 participants and 140 teams walking and running to benefit sick or disadvantaged children in the area.
Despite the absence of their head coach and close to three weeks break, the Roca Team were in top form on the weekend, beating Dijon in a hard-fought match at home 70-62.