Prince marks start of virtual No Finish Line

READ ALSO

Brooks Brothers, which has a Monaco store at the Yacht Club, celebrated their 200th anniversary with the first event show at Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. The evening marked a special milestone in the history of Brooks Brothers, America’s oldest retailer, and was the first of many special moments taking place over the next year. Held in the famous Salone dei Cinquecento at Palazzo Vecchio, in the very centre of the city, the runway was designed in the signature colours that have always distinguished the brand: navy blue and gold. Fifty-one models, 45 men’s and six women’s looks, walked through live performance by 53 members of the Italian Philharmonic playing an arrangement of contemporary music, notably, and a reference to Brooks Brothers’ New York origins, Empire State of Mind by Alicia Keys. [caption id="attachment_27491" align="alignnone" width="640"]Luca Gastaldi, CEO, Brooks Brothers EMEA, Fusun Kouran, CEO, Brooks Brothers Turkey, Claudio Del Vecchio, Chairman & CEO, Brooks Brothers, Rahmi Koc, Brooks Brothers Turkey, and Konstantinos Tsouvelekakis, Brooks Brothers Monaco- Greece- Romania.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_27494" align="alignnone" width="640"]Claudio Del Vecchio, Chairman & CEO, Brooks Brothers.[/caption] The show reintroduced the iconic camel polo coat and the navy blazer was shown in several combinations, a style more cool than collegiate; the Brooks Brothers iconic rep stripe tie was often worn like a belt in a reference to Fred Astaire, one of the brands famous customers. Also in attendance at the fashion show in Florence was Konstantinos Tsouvelekakis, Managing Director of Brooks Brothers Monaco, who is also the official representative in Monaco, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and the Balkans of the Permasteelisa Group, a world leader in the fields of engineering, project management, manufacturing and installation of architectural envelopes with a turnover of €1.5 billion.https://monacolife.net/brooks-brothers-helps-celebrate-yacht-show/