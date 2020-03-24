Prince opens up about having novel coronavirus

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 27 in Monaco
The anti-malarial drug chloroquine can be administered in France to patients suffering from the severest forms of the coronavirus. The Prince’s Government has not indicated where it stands on the controversial treatment.
After testing positive for Covid-19 last week, Prince Albert has gone on the record to speak about his health, the preventative measures in Monaco, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Prince Albert has established a monitoring committee to manage the Covid-19 crisis in Monaco after a call by the National Council for a collaborative approach.
We all know the downsides to confinement, but there is also a silver lining. The environment, as well as the population, are coming out winners with Monaco seeing cleaner air and less noise.