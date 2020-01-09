Prince Pierre Foundation announces 2020 conference season

The Prince Pierre Foundation has an exciting lineup of conferences and events for 2020 featuring a writer, a choreographer, a director, an historian and a philosopher.

This year, the Foundation is honouring artists, cultural trend-makers and historians to share their experiences and provoke conversations with audiences. In 2020, the foundation will continue with its ‘Outside the walls’ series, where they will host two events away from the Principality, the first in Rome and the second in Paris.

But the first meeting of the year takes place right here at home with American author and illustrator Susie Morgenstern. On 20th January, she will be at the Variety Theatre from 6:30pm speaking about her passion for writing, drawing and entertaining children with over 40 books in her long career. She is considered to be one of the most popular kid’s writers in Europe, particularly in her adopted country of France, where she has spent most of her adult life.

The next event is also at the Variety Theatre at 6:30pm, this time with famed choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of the Monte-Carlo Ballet, who will be interviewed by journalist and sociologist Laura Cappelle. Some of the topics touched on will be Maillot´s love of collaboration as well as the root and motivation for his endeavors. He will open up his own personal and professional transitions over his years as a choreographer, as well as where he finds inspiration for his ideas and the evolution of those ideas. Audiences will get an inside glimpse at one of the dance world’s most celebrated talents.

Arnaud Desplechin is next up on 23rd March at the Variety Theatre at 6:30pm. This acclaimed director will chat with film critic Jacques Kermabon, discussing the challenges and rewards of crafting a film, from the first frame shot to the last second edited. Using extracts from his films as an example, he will illustrate how a director works with his actors, settings, and places to evoke emotion and suck viewers into a world only found on celluloid.

The first of the ‘Outside the walls’ events will take place in Rome on 8th April at 6:30pm at the Monaco Embassy in Rome. The talk, given by historian Georges Vigarello, focuses on Prince Albert I and his early 20th century push for creating modern hygienic standards and his promotion and development of safe, healthy and clean practices for people and industry, concepts that were way ahead of his time and still resonate today.

This will be followed up in June by the second of the two meetings being held away from Monaco. Philosopher and philologist Barbara Cassin will explore the world of language, languages and translation at the Institute of Paleontology in Paris on 10th June at 8pm. She offers her own personal insights and her pleasure in translating poetry and philosophical works from their native tongues to other ones.