Prince Pierre Foundation Awards 2020

[caption id="attachment_2203" align="aligncenter" width="740"]©Nebinger/Palais Princier[/caption] The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (FPA2) has extended the reach of its environmental commitment with the opening of a branch in Madrid. FPA2, which celebrates its tenth anniversary in June, has representation in France, Britain, the US, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Singapore and, as of Saturday, Spain. HSH Prince Albert II, along with FPA2 Vice President, HE Mr Bernard Fautrier, and M. Caroline Portabella-Settimo, president of the newly-launched Spanish office, attended “The Mediterranean in 2050, sustainability, biodiversity and resource management”, a conference that brought together more than 200 Spanish personalities, entrepreneurs, scientists and institutional representatives, all involved in the protection of the environment. Guest speakers included Teresa Ribero, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI) and Xavier Pastor, oceanographer and Founder of Greenpeace Spain. Prince Albert said: “Together we can save the Mediterranean, united, we will allow it to approach the second half of this century with lasting prospects, unspoilt landscapes, mobilised states and committed people. This is certainly the goal I have set for my government and my foundation for ten years.” In the afternoon, Prince Albert II met with King Felipe VI in a private audience at the Zarzuela Palace, before attending the gala dinner with 150 guests to celebrate the official opening of the Spanish branch of FPA2.