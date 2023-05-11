Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation Literary Prize and Discovery Grant: the authors are revealed

The Literary Council of the Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation, chaired by Caroline, Princess of Hanover, met on Wednesday 10th at the Hôtel Ritz, in Paris, to draw up the list of authors in the running for the Literary Prize and the Discovery Grant.

The Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation aims to promote contemporary creation in the literary, musical and artistic fields.

Dominique Fortier, renowned Canadian writer, took part in her first Literary Council as a representative of French-speaking Canadian Literature alongside members of the Académie française, the Académie Goncourt and representatives of les Lettres francophones. After a long deliberation, the Jury agreed on the following candidates:

LITERARY PRIZE

Created in 1951, the Literary Prize honours a renowned French-speaking writer for all of their work. It has a prize of €25,000. The list of authors selected for the 2023 Literary Prize of the Prince Pierre Foundation are Michael BERNARD, Sylvie GERMAN, Marie-Helene LAFON, Jean-Noel PANCRAZI, and Serge REZVANI.

DISCOVERY SCHOLARSHIP:

The Discovery Grant, created in 2001 on the 50th anniversary of the Literary Prize, is awarded to a French-speaking author on the publication of his first work of fiction. This Prize of €12,000 is endowed by the Princess Grace Foundation. The authors competing for the 2023 Discovery Grant are:

– Feurat ALANI, Je me souviens de Falloujah, JC Lattès

– Claire BAGLIN, En salle, Les Éditions de Minuit

– Erwan BARILLOT, Moi Omega, Bouquins

– Dominique CELIS, Ainsi pleurent nos hommes, Philippe Rey

– Eric CHACOUR, Ce que je sais de toi, Alto

– Catherine LOGEAN, Confessions à un ficus, L’Arbre vengeur

– Jeanne PHAM TRAN, De rage et de lumière, Mercure de France

– Perrine TRIPIER, Les guerres précieuses, Gallimard

The novels will be presented to the public at the Médiathèque de Monaco on 29th June, and a meeting with their authors will be offered on 9th October.

The winners of the Literary Prize and the Discovery Grant will be announced during the Foundation’s Prize proclamation ceremony on 10th October 2023 at the Salle Garnier in Monaco.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo: Members of the Jury present (starting at the top left) are Frédéric Vitoux, Paule Constant, François Debluë, Jean-Marie Rouart, Dany Laferrière, Yves Namur, Dominique Bona, Dominique Fortier, Philippe Claudel, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Jean-Charles Curau, and Pierre Assouline. Credit: Cyril Bailleul, Fondation Prince Pierre