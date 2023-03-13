Prince Rainier III: A series of major events set to commemorate the centenary of the Builder Prince’s birth

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of her father’s birth, Princess Stephanie has revealed details about the main events that will celebrate Prince Rainier III. From a gala ball to a concert in New York, there’s plenty planned for the coming year.

Known as the Builder Prince, Prince Rainier III’s reign was marked by many changes that modernised Monaco, leaving a legacy that is still very much felt today. It is well known that he was instrumental in the creation of both Fontvieille and Larvotto, clawing back land from the sea to expand the territory, but he was also a social trailblazer, putting in place a new constitution and making Monaco an international destination, notably through his marriage to Grace Kelly, who then became his Princess.

He also can be credited with the establishment of several of the Principality’s best-known events and organisations, including the Monte-Carlo Television Festival and the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival.

2023 marks the centenary of his birth: 31st May 1923

In his honour, his daughter Princess Stéphanie has put together a programme of events that will celebrate this remarkable man.

“This is the culmination of several months of work,” Princess Stéphanie told the local press. “The first events will take place at the end of May… I think we are going to have a great year paying tribute to my dad.”

Planned events

The calendar of events kicks off on 31st May in a day of tribute for Monegasques and residents. This date will also see the launch of an exhibition entitled ‘The Prince at Home’, which will be displayed in the Grand Apartments of the Palais Princier de Monaco. Various other exhibitions, such as ‘Prince Rainier III, A Sailor Above All’ at the Yacht Club de Monaco and the ‘100 Years of Metamorphosis of the Casino Square’ in Monaco’s Carré d’Or, will also celebrate his legacy.

June will see a concert by the Rainier III Academy of Music on 14th, a conference by friend Jacques Boisson on 15th, and a special concert by the Carabinieri Orchestra at the United Nations in New York on 19th.

In July, Monaco’s technical and hospitality school will be renamed the Prince Rainier III School, complete with a ceremony and special unveiling of a bust.

On 21st October, the Centennial Ball will be held at the Monte-Carlo Casino as a moment that heralds back to the glorious days of parties and balls hosted by Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace.

A National Day event involving the 1st Tirailleurs Regiment, with whom Prince Rainier III served at the end of the Second World War, will take place on 19th November.

In addition to these official events, many Monaco institutions and establishments will organise their own complementary occasions. A documentary film about his life is being put together, the Oceanographic Museum will toast his links to Jacques Cousteau, the Yacht Club is putting on a feature highlighting his love of boats, and a vintage car parade will celebrate his passion for automobiles.

What’s most important to all the organisers involved is inclusiveness, which they hope will culminate in side-events put on by individuals that will complement the official schedule.

“The idea is to show everything he has done for our country and which still benefits some people today,” said Princess Stéphanie. “He was an incredible man and a wonderful dad, even if sometimes I missed him because he worked a lot. He also considered all the other Monegasques as his children.”

For the full schedule, please click here.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo courtesy of the Palais Princier de Monaco