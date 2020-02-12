Weather
Thursday, February 13, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

Prince receives lifetime achievement award

Prince receives lifetime achievement award

By Cassandra Tanti - February 12, 2020

Prince Albert II of Monaco has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award presented by American actress Uma Thurman, in recognition of his commitment to the preservation of the Ocean, biodiversity and the fight against climate change. 

The award was presented on 6th February at the Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala 2020, attended by numerous celebrities.

“Your Highness, we are honoured to present you this award in recognition of your work as an environmental leader and your steadfast commitment to protecting the world’s Ocean,” said Uma Thurman. “As a head of state, you have aligned leadership of your country with the preservation of our planet. (…) The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which you established in 2006, is regarded worldwide as a flagship project for environmental protection. All of your life, your name and your actions have been an integral part of the battle to protect the environment.”

The gala dinner, held in a private property in Beverly Hills, gathered 250 privileged philanthropists who wanted to commit to the protection of the Ocean and support the projects led by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

“I am deeply honoured to be presented with this lifetime achievement award and be welcomed at this outstanding event,” said H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco in accepting the prize, specially created by Chopard. “This determination to act and the ambition to change the world with knowledge and intelligence are the most valuable assets we have today.”

Meanwhile, film icon Sharon Stone presented the ‘Grand Earth Pledge’, which brings together philanthropists wishing to act alongside the Sovereign Prince.

Sharon Stone speaking at the awards, courtesy Getty Images for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation

“This event is so important to me because I have three sons and I’m looking out for their future,” said Sharon Stone. “I have the opportunity to engage people to be part of this effort and create a team who will continue to work together and care about this as a group.”

The evening, presented by Maison Chopard and Milutin Gatsby, included private concerts by Chris Isaak and Macy Gray.

More than 535 projects have already been supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, in the three priority geographical regions of the Mediterranean Basin, the Polar Regions and the Least Developed Countries, which are strongly impacted by the effects of climate change, the loss of biodiversity and threats to water resources.

 

 

