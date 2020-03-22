Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

Sunday, March 22, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 18 in Monaco, one of whom is now cured
A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.
Prince Albert has ordered Monaco to follow the lead of the Alpes Maritimes and impose a curfew across the Principality.
The Monaco Government made the announcement on Sunday afternoon to take effect at 10pm that same night. The curfew will be in place until 5am the following day.
It means that authorised day trips – including food shopping and exercise – will no longer be allowed between these hours until further notice.
Shops have been told that they are not allowed to accept customers after 9.30pm.
The restrictions will not apply to people undertaking ‘essential’ tasks, such as care and assistance personnel, those working in security or those looking after a person in need.
People caught breaking the curfew will be issued a fine of 200€.
The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.
The Princess Grace Hospital has detailed exactly how it has been preparing for the Covid-19 epidemic, including adding staff and activating a crisis unit.
The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”.
Prince Albert has congratulated the new Living Environment Preservation Unit (UPCV) at a special presentation at the Place du Palais.