Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
overcast clouds
13.7 ° C
16 °
8 °
67%
1.5kmh
100%
Mon
9 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
14 °
Sunday, March 22, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 18 in Monaco, one of whom is now cured

Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - March 22, 2020

A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.

Prince Albert has ordered Monaco to follow the lead of the Alpes Maritimes and impose a curfew across the Principality.

The Monaco Government made the announcement on Sunday afternoon to take effect at 10pm that same night. The curfew will be in place until 5am the following day.

It means that authorised day trips – including food shopping and exercise – will no longer be allowed between these hours until further notice.

Shops have been told that they are not allowed to accept customers after 9.30pm.

The restrictions will not apply to people undertaking ‘essential’ tasks, such as care and assistance personnel, those working in security or those looking after a person in need.

People caught breaking the curfew will be issued a fine of 200€.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleParks, beaches now out of bounds

Editors pics

March 22, 2020 | Local News

Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.

0
March 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.

0
March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
March 16, 2020 | Local News

Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

0

daily

March 21, 2020 | Local News

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

Cassandra Tanti

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.

0
March 20, 2020 | Local News

How prepared is the CHPG for the Covid-19 crisis?

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Grace Hospital has detailed exactly how it has been preparing for the Covid-19 epidemic, including adding staff and activating a crisis unit.

0
March 19, 2020 | Local News

Prince tests positive for new coronavirus

Cassandra Tanti

The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”.

0
March 19, 2020 | Local News

New police unit presented at the palace

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has congratulated the new Living Environment Preservation Unit (UPCV) at a special presentation at the Place du Palais.

0
MORE STORIES
Princess Grace looks on as Prince Rainier donates blood in 1968.

Unforgettable 70th birthday gala for Monegasque Red...

Local News Staff Writer -
The 70th Gala of the Monegasque Red Cross will take place on Friday, July 27, in the prestigious setting of the Salle des Etoiles

Monaco Back to the Future airs Tuesday

Local News Staff Writer -
An audience was invited by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation on Friday, May 12, to an afternoon preview of Christine Oberdorff's documentary film, Monaco Back to the Future, at Rainier III Auditorium. The documentary is due to be broadcast on Tuesday, May 16, on Ushuaia TV, a nature channel that is part of the TF1 Group. The topic, as its name suggests, focuses on the Principality's constant search for new technologies and cleaner machines for the future. Prince Albert, along with Venturi owner Gildo Pastor and some 600 viewers, attended Friday’s 60-minute screening. The filmmaker followed Venturi's VBB3, the fastest electric car in the world, first conceptualised in Monaco, from the Principality to the Salt Lake of Utah. Ms Oberdorff went on to examine the history of the Principality and the pioneering role its Princes has played in promoting technological innovations and sustainable mobility, from the first helicopter to Solar Impulse, from electric vehicle racing to solar and hydrogen ships. Accompanying the Sovereign Prince, Ms Oberdorff and the team from Ushuaia TV discovered these great technological adventures initiated or supported by the Principality, through a journey from Monaco to Columbus in the US, via the COP 22 of Marrakech. It is not lost on the filmmaker than Monaco, despite its minuscule size of two square kilometres, is achieving huge advances in clean and green technology. Monaco Back to the Future will air Tuesday, May 16 at 8:40 pm on Ushuaia TV. (Feature photo: Facebook Christine Oberdorff - Ushuaïa TV)  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=3331

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=8179