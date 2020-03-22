Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.

Prince Albert has ordered Monaco to follow the lead of the Alpes Maritimes and impose a curfew across the Principality.

The Monaco Government made the announcement on Sunday afternoon to take effect at 10pm that same night. The curfew will be in place until 5am the following day.

It means that authorised day trips – including food shopping and exercise – will no longer be allowed between these hours until further notice.

Shops have been told that they are not allowed to accept customers after 9.30pm.

The restrictions will not apply to people undertaking ‘essential’ tasks, such as care and assistance personnel, those working in security or those looking after a person in need.

People caught breaking the curfew will be issued a fine of 200€.