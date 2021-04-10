Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Saturday, April 10, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 Covid cases 9 Apr, 22 hospitalised, 6 in ICU, 64 home monitored, 2,220 recoveries, 30 deaths, 184 incidence rate, 31.48% population vaccinated

Prince sends condolences to Queen

Prince sends condolences to Queen

By Cassandra Tanti - April 10, 2021

Prince Albert of Monaco has sent a letter of condolence to Queen Elizabeth following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The longest-serving consort in the history of the British monarchy died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday aged 99. He was just two months away from celebrating his 100th birthday.

In a letter to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Albert expressed his condolences and deep sympathy to Her Royal Highness, the Royal Family and the British people on their loss, adding that the Princely Family join him in sending their heartfelt thoughts and prayers.

Prince Albert joins an enormous chorus of condolences from current and former leaders throughout the world.

Prince Philip is survived by the sovereign, 94, four children including Prince Charles, eight grandchildren including Princes William and Harry, and 10 great-grandchildren.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article“We are preparing for every possible scenario”

Editors pics

April 9, 2021 | Local News

“We are preparing for every possible scenario”

With just weeks to go until the Monaco GP, we talk to one of the most successful F1 events organisers, Sonia Irvine, about how she's planning to pull off the most uncertain GP in history.

0
April 7, 2021 | Local News

Rosberg X Racing makes history as first Extreme E winner 

Nico Rosberg’s team has won the first ever Extreme E electric off-road racing series in Saudi Arabia, with Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor at the wheel.

0
April 6, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Award winning chefs unite for good cause

SBM chefs are tantalising the tastebuds of those less fortunate, creating over 300 three-course lunches to be distributed by Monegasque charity Solidarpole.

0
April 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco holds top spot for real estate

Monaco remains the most expensive place on earth to buy property despite the Covid crisis, with an average price of €47,600 per square metre in 2020.

0

daily

April 10, 2021 | Business & Finance

Prince sends condolences to Queen

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert of Monaco has sent a letter of condolence to Queen Elizabeth following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

0
April 9, 2021 | Business & Finance

RAMOGE reveals deep water discoveries

Stephanie Horsman

RAMOGE, the tri-country association dedicated to protecting the coastlines from Saint-Raphael to Genoa, has just published its findings from its 2018 explorations in the Med.

0
April 9, 2021 | Business & Finance

YCM continues quest to build future of yachting

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge isn’t until July, but contestants are already in full gear preparing to present their projects for alternative, clean boat propulsion systems.

0
April 9, 2021 | Business & Finance

Novak Djokovic delights fans during ad shoot

Stephanie Horsman

Tennis star and Monaco resident Novak Djokovic spent Wednesday on the courts, but not to train for this weekend’s Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. He was there to film an advertisement.

0
MORE STORIES

Sat Jan 14 Espace “2nd Trophée du...

Local News Staff Writer -
Organised by A.S.M. Dance. Information: 06 122 123 84
Monaco Yach Show aerial view from Monacair helicopter

Top blockchain investors to meet in Monaco...

Local News Staff Writer -
The Blockchain Investment Conference comes to Monaco on 31 May 2019. More than 50 fund managers and high net worth investors will attend.