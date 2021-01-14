Prince to headline Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Prince Albert will give a keynote speech on national resilience in the face of Covid-19 at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, designed to help set the agenda for a green recovery from the health crisis.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), hosted by Masdar, is a global platform for accelerating sustainable development and will be held virtually from 18th to 21st January 2021.

ADSW 2021 will feature a series of high-level virtual events, including the ADSW Summit, IRENA Assembly, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, Youth 4 Sustainability Virtual Forums and the World Future Energy Summit Webinars.

“As our economies and industries begin to recover from the impact of the global pandemic, we have an opportunity to set ambitious goals, invest in new technologies and put the necessary policies in place that will deliver a sustainable recovery,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar. “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week embodies the United Arab Emirate’s proactive and forward-thinking approach to climate change and sustainability and underlines the UAE’s role as a responsible, solutions oriented global citizen, enabling dialogue to be turned into action.”

Dr Sultan Al Jaber will be delivering a keynote speech at the ADSW Summit, which will feature more than 70 high-level speakers from around the world, including Prince Albert II of Monaco, Head of State, who will share how his Principality has handed the coronavirus crisis.

“The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause unprecedented levels of disruption to lives all over the world. But the recovery period offers energy policy makers and the investment community a moment to realign their decisions and actions with sustainable growth, economic resilience, and shared prosperity,” said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). “The IRENA Assembly and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week represent a starting point for a year that we must come to define as pivotal in our pursuit of a sustainable future.”

This year’s summit follows a successful 2020 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which hosted around 45,000 attendees from 170 countries, with more than 500 high-level speakers from around the world. After this year’s virtual event, the physical program of ADSW will return in 2022.

To ensure the safety of all participants, ADSW 2021 and all related high-level events will take place virtually. The physical program of ADSW will return in 2022.