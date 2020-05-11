Prince visits local mask-making operations

Prince Albert II has taken time out to visit the Banana Moon and Bettina factories who have been busy churning out protective face masks since the end of March for use in the Principality.

What do a high end knitwear company and bikini makers have in common? They have both leapt into action during the health crisis and transformed their factories into mask-making operations.

Both companies have created lines of the ‘Made in Monaco’ protective masks in washable and reusable fabric, primarily for use to the government.

Banana Moon was created in 1984 and has its headquarters in the Principality. Since the start of the crisis, the company has been charged with manufacturing more than 1,000 masks a day at the request of the Prince’s government.

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the design company is also donating 10% of all sales to the Red Cross.

Bettina normally produces knitted items for French fashion brands and has a manufacturing facility in La Condamine. It is producing 80,000 masks per month.