Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Prince visits local mask-making operations

Prince visits local mask-making operations

By Stephanie Horsman - May 11, 2020

Prince Albert II has taken time out to visit the Banana Moon and Bettina factories who have been busy churning out protective face masks since the end of March for use in the Principality. 

What do a high end knitwear company and bikini makers have in common? They have both leapt into action during the health crisis and transformed their factories into mask-making operations.

Both companies have created lines of the ‘Made in Monaco’ protective masks in washable and reusable fabric, primarily for use to the government.

Banana Moon was created in 1984 and has its headquarters in the Principality. Since the start of the crisis, the company has been charged with manufacturing more than 1,000 masks a day at the request of the Prince’s government.

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the design company is also donating 10% of all sales to the Red Cross.

Bettina normally produces knitted items for French fashion brands and has a manufacturing facility in La Condamine. It is producing 80,000 masks per month.

 

Photos: ©Gaetan Luci/Palais Princier

 

 

Previous article
Next article

Elisabeth Borne

Beausoleil offramp opening approved

Local News Staff Writer -
After years of delay, the French authorities have now approved a scheme to reopen an offramp on the A8 that will be welcomed by Monaco drivers.
Monaco Yacht Show 2017. Photo: Facebook Monaco Yacht Show

Major changes at Yacht Show in 2018

Local News Staff Writer -
The Monaco Yacht Show is constantly evolving, and this year the Quai des Etats-Unis will represent a major change, with more segregation of exhibitors. The extension of the T central dock will be removed to make space for an entirely new quay on the northern part of the show. "The organisers of the MYS will take advantage of the restructuring of Quai des Etats-Unis in Port Hercules by the Principality of Monaco to improve the visit experience of the show's private clientele by giving priority to the presence of yacht designers, builders and brokerage houses in front of their superyachts on display for sale or charter," the event committee said. There will be more emphasis on clients, rather than the B2B element. Luxury manufacturers and service suppliers will be housed in the Parvis Piscine tent, while nautical suppliers will be in the Darse Sud tent and Quai Albert 1er. The Monaco Yacht Show takes place from September 26 to 29.

