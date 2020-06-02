Weather
17 ° C
17°C
Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Princely family inaugurates new Casino Square

Princely family inaugurates new Casino Square

By Cassandra Tanti - June 2, 2020

 

The sun shone brightly above Monte Carlo on Tuesday as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene proudly inaugurated the new Casino Square. The historic moment was celebrated alongside the re-opening of the iconic Café de Paris, signalling a return of “life” to the Principality.

After 10 weeks of muted existence, Monte Carlo sprung back to life on Tuesday as press, including Monaco Life, joined the Princely family, officials from the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), and members of key Monegasque institutions in celebrating the official unveiling of Casino Square.

Joining Prince Albert and Princess Charlene for the momentous occasion were Princess Stéphanie, her children Camille Gottlieb, Pauline Ducruet, Louis Ducruet and their spouses, as well as Gareth Wittstock, brother of Princess Charlene.

The Casino Square was officially inaugurated on 2nd June, All rights reserved Monaco Life

The day marked the culmination of an ambitious project by SBM, owner and operator of Casino Square, to reopen the site to pedestrians and usher in a new era for Monaco’s most famous landmark.

A modern Monte Carlo

The square’s redesign marks the final stage of a plan to bring Monte Carlo into the 21st century, a vision which included the spectacular metamorphosis of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, the creation of One Monte-Carlo, and the restructuring of the Jardins des Boulingrins.

The square was an important element of SBM’s modernisation plan, but it was imperative that the new design maintain the core values of Casino Square: a place for pedestrians to wander freely, a famous passage of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, and a location where VIPs can park their exceptional supercars and arouse the admiration of passers-by.

Gone is the famous “camembert”, as the locals affectionately called it. The grassy knoll that previously occupied a large portion of the space has been replaced with an elegant beige-stoned esplanade, which offers a clear view of the lavish Belle Époque buildings in the area, including the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo and the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

The new Casino Square, all rights reserved Monaco Life

It also creates new opportunities for the square, as SBM Deputy Chairman Jean-Luc Biamonti explained to Monaco Life, such as the Celine Dion concert which was regrettably cancelled because of the Covid-19 crisis. “In our decision to radically change the square, our first priority was to flatten it, because the hill at the centre was preventing us from hosting large gatherings in the square,” said Mr Biamonti. “We had a few alternatives, but we decided on this design so we can gather people in the middle of the square rather than pushing them out of the square.”

The Sky Mirror by Anish Kapoor, a fixture of the old square, remains at the centre of the esplanade, surrounded by a circular fountain designed like a small oasis.

“Give the square a chance”

While there are critics of the new design, Mr Biamonti is quick to remind that the square has undergone many transformations over the years, and landscape designer Michel Desvigne has actually embraced the square’s original look from 1850.

“Give the square a chance, let’s see how it develops, how people use it, and then we will talk about it in a year or two,” said the head of SBM.

Casino Square in 1882 © Archives Monte-Carlo SBM

Life returns to the Café de Paris

What better way to celebrate the new Casino Square than with the re-opening of its most emblematic brasserie, the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo.

“It is very emotional for me and also for the team, because it has been closed for more than two months, which is unprecedented,” Stefano Brancato, Director of the Café de Paris Monte Carlo, told Monaco Life. “Of course, the Café de Paris is famous for its conviviality, there are always people coming and going. So, this is an important day for us all, to see life coming back to the Café and the square once again.”

The terrace of the Café de Paris, all rights reserved Monaco Life

A visit to Monte Carlo is not complete without a drink or meal on the bistro’s terrace, where the thumping heart of Monaco can really be admired and appreciated. With the redesign of the square, this terrace has been extended by two metres.

“This normally would have allowed us to add 25 more tables,” revealed Mr Brancato. “But with the distancing measures – 50 centimetres between each guest, tables positioned 1.5 metres apart, we actually have less tables than normal.”

Still, in typical Stefano Brancato style, he is optimistic and confident that life will return to some form of “normal” in the near future.

Stefano Brancato, Director of the Café de Paris Monte Carlo, all rights reserved Monaco Life

“We have to look ahead, and see where we are at next week, and the week after that,” said Mr Brancato. “Things will not return to like it was before, we must still be careful, but we can at least celebrate and look forward to the return of conviviality to the Café de Paris once again.”

Tribute to frontliners

The short inauguration ceremony included the flying of the #Strongtogether flag by drone in front of the Monte Carlo Casino, a catchcry of solidarity initiated by SBM at the start of the crisis. SBM Deputy Chairman Jean-Luc Biamonti took the opportunity to pay tribute to those on the front line of the Covid-19 crisis in Monaco, in particular staff and volunteers of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, the Monaco Red Cross, the Public Security, the Fire Brigade and the Monegasque Sanitation Society (SMA).

 

Monaco Life at the inauguration of Monte Carlo Casino Square with the Princely family. Stay tuned for the full story and pictures of this special day …

Posted by Monaco Life on Tuesday, 2 June 2020

 

Guests were then invited to the terrace of the Café de Paris where they enjoyed a selection of treats prepared from fresh ingredients and a celebratory glass of champagne.

 

See our gallery for more photos of the Casino Square inauguration and the re-opening of the Café de Paris (click on the photos to enlarge)…

shares
SHARE
Previous articleThe comings and goings at AS Monaco
Next articleLand extension works moving ahead

Editors pics

April 28, 2020 | Culture

Dancing through lockdown

Every day at 10.30am, Monte-Carlo Ballet principal dancer Alessandra Tognoloni starts her morning quarantine class. She has a 1.5 square metre piece of linoleum to dance on – a gift from choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0
March 25, 2020 | Culture

The value of print

“Authenticity is invaluable; originality is non-existent.” While the very talented Jim Jarmusch may not be talking about art prints, this well observed statement rather beautifully captures a point often overlooked by art collectors.

0
March 20, 2020 | Culture

Life in lockdown: a virtual tour of Monaco

From the Monaco Grand Prix boutique to Karl Lagerfeld’s mansion, it’s time to enjoy an afternoon out in Monaco without leaving your couch.

0

daily

May 29, 2020 | Culture

Oceanographic Museum reopens with deals and loads of fun

Stephanie Horsman

After 11 weeks of forced closure due to the health crisis, the Oceanographic Museum is reopening to the public. Get ready to reconnect to one of Monaco’s most popular and beloved venues with fun activities and great deals.

0
May 28, 2020 | Culture

Monaco signs pact to protect cultural heritage sites

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has agreed to co-fund the protection of two key heritage sites - the Raqqa museum in northeastern Syria, and the Saint-Antoine de Deddé church in Lebanon.

0
May 20, 2020 | Culture

Monegasque icon needs your support

Stephanie Horsman

One of Monaco’s most precious institutions, the Oceanographic Museum, is in need of support as the Covid-19 crisis strips the tourist-dependant attraction of crucial funds.

0
May 15, 2020 | Culture

Back to work for Ballets de Monte-Carlo

Stephanie Horsman

All dancers of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have been given Covid-19 tests ahead of a return to the company and rigorous training schedules. 

0
MORE STORIES

Remembering Ireland’s musical bard

Culture Staff Writer -
unahunt (1)The Princess Grace Irish Library, under the aegis of the Princesse Grace Foundation, will be hosting a public lecture on Friday, May 5, on the topic of Thomas Moore, “Drawing Room Entertainer or Rebel Songster?” Dr Una Hunt (pictured), one of Ireland's leading concert pianists, will present the illustrated talk on at 7:30 pm. Since 2007, Dr Hunt has devised and co-ordinated a significant diary of events in celebration of two hundred years since the first publication of Moore's Irish Melodies. These include a nationwide competition for young singers at the National Concert Hall, a documentary series for RTÉ lyric FM, a multi-media exhibition viewed to date by 100,000 visitors, and the largest touring concert series of its kind ever mounted in Ireland. In 2010, she presented Moore's Irish Melodies at Carnegie Hall, New York, where the group received two standing ovations. A performance was given the following year in Russia to mark the unveiling of a sculpture honouring Moore at the University of St Petersburg. Although Thomas Moore moved easily in privileged circles, he was also genuinely loved by the people of Ireland where he was described as “the true hearted Irishman” and regarded as Ireland's national poet, his fame sealed by the success of his Irish Melodies. Throughout one of Ireland's darkest periods, Moore's Irish Melodies were a source of national pride, reflecting many aspects of national identity, from gentle love of country to revolution.  Not content with confining themselves to Ireland’s shores, the political songs went round the world and later became symbolic rallying cries in Poland, Hungary, Russia and Cuba. Within the body of songs, the harp appears with frequency as a symbol of Ireland's cultural past. Reservations are essential due to the limited number of seats for the May 5 event at 9 rue Princesse Marie-de-Lorraine. Entry, €10/person, is payable at the door.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12515

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/?p=4806

Death announced of much-loved Ballet Master

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_25405" align="alignnone" width="640"]Glen Tuggle. Photo: Facebook Ballets de Monte-Carlo Glen Tuggle. Photo: Facebook Ballets de Monte-Carlo[/caption] The Ballets de Monte-Carlo and their choreographer-director Jean-Christophe Maillot announced “with great sadness” the death of Ballet Master Glen Tuggle. He had been with the company for twelve years, from 2005. He was "a passionate artist able to follow a piece down to the smallest detail and transmit it enthusiastically to the dancers,” the Ballets said in a press release on Tuesday evening, November 21. "We will keep an image of our friend, as a smiling and fanatical teacher, who, until the end, was devoted to the choreographic art.” The company added, "To his family, his friends and all those who had the chance to cross his path, we send our deepest condolences and share their pain."

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/major-triumph-for-ballets-in-colombia/