Princely family join Monegasques for annual picnic

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their children celebrated the much-loved U Cavagnëtu annual picnic on Saturday, the first time the event has been held in two years.

The annual open-air “picnic” U Cavagnëtu draws in around 1,000 Monegasque citizens each year at the Princess Antoinette Park to celebrate the last big event of the summer.

It has not been held the previous two years due to Covid, so there was an extra air of excitement at this, the 2022 edition, not least because the Princely family were present.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella all joined in the celebration. The couple delighted crowds by mingling among the guests, Prince Albert learning more about his people’s summer vacations, Princess Charlene taking pictures with young Monegasques alongside her own seven-year-old children.

The Mairie started U Cavagnëtu, or Monaco Picnic, in 1931 and it was embraced by Prince Rainier III, who at one point held it at the local football stadium. It has since become a popular and well-loved family event held in the Princess Antoinette Park.

The event is opened with a mass before Monegasque tradition is celebrated with folk dancing, traditional dress, music and local food.

See more photos of the annual Monaco Picnic below. All photos credit: Eric Mathon, Prince’s Palace…