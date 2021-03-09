Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 Covid cases 8 Mar, 29 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 58 home monitored, 1,850 recoveries, 26 deaths, 176 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated

Princely family turns out for shuttle inauguration

Princely family turns out for shuttle inauguration

By Stephanie Horsman - March 9, 2021

Camille Gottlieb has baptised the new Monaco One shuttle in the presence of her mother Princess Stephanie and other members of the Princely family. The super-fast shuttle will carry passengers from Monaco to the new Calla del Forte port in Ventimiglia.

After sneak peaks and sea trials, the Monaco One was officially inaugurated on Monday 8th March.

The vessel’s “godmother”, Camille Gottlieb, was accompanied arm in arm by her uncle Prince Albert for the ceremony, which was also attended by Caroline, Princess of Hanover, Princess Stéphanie, Mr. and Mrs. Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet, as well than several Monegasque and Italian authorities.

 

After breaking the traditional champagne bottle on the hull to formally baptise the vessel, Archbishop of Monaco, Monsignor David, then blessed the boat, giving a speech addressing all sailors.

Photos by Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace and Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department

Monaco One is the navette that will connect yacht owners moored in the new extension port of Calla del Forte in Ventimiglia to the Principality. , was officially launched on Monday at the Yacht Club of Monaco.

“More than a means of transport, this shuttle constitutes a link capable of joining the ports of Monaco to that of Calla del Forte in just over 10 minutes,” said Aleco Keusseoglou, President of the Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco (SEPM), adding that Monaco One is a “vessel of the future straight out of a science fiction film.”

Thanks to its innovative aeronautical design, the 12-seater catamaran can sail at more than 40 knots and its energy consumption is 50% lower than a conventional boat.

The shuttle will also be equipped with an innovative tracking device to detect the presence of marine mammals in real time.

Photos by Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace and Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department

Created by A2V (Advanced Aerodynamic Vessels) out of La Rochelle, it is one of two operational shuttles out there. Like it’s sister Evian One, which is currently being run on Lake Geneva, the boat uses a design inspired by an airplane wing using aerodynamic lift.

Once reaching a certain speed, the shuttle is “lightened” by half its mass and is usable in even the foulest weather conditions.

“Since this boat should be able to be used in the widest possible conditions, we have designed a machine that is welcoming, but also robust, and easy to use,” said Matthieu Kerhuel, President of A2V.

 

 

 

Photos by Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace and Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBollywood-themed Rose Ball postponed, again

Editors pics

March 8, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host Karl Lagerfeld auction

Karl Lagerfeld’s art and design collections are set to go under the hammer in the Principality of Monaco this autumn, two years after the legendary Chanel designer's death.

0
March 4, 2021 | Local News

Prince appeals to wide audience during ocean summit

Prince Albert has delivered the keynote address at this year’s World Ocean Summit, saying there are few issues as urgent and close to us as those concerning the ocean.

0
March 3, 2021 | Local News

Digital education: Monaco’s path to becoming a world leader

In our new regular feature, Georges Gambarini from Extended Monaco explains the government’s latest digital initiatives and how that translates into positive change for citizens.

0
March 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Wealth Report 2021: the results are in

How deep do your pockets need to be to join the wealthiest 1% in Monaco? What will the biggest influences on wealth creation be in 2021? We look at the latest Wealth Report to find out.

0

daily

March 9, 2021 | Business & Finance

Bollywood-themed Rose Ball postponed, again

Cassandra Tanti

The first major event on Monaco’s high society social calendar, the Rose Ball, is being shelved for the second consecutive year due to Covid.

0
March 9, 2021 | Business & Finance

Can Monaco maintain the course?

Cassandra Tanti

The circulation of Covid-19 continues its downward trend, with new figures revealing that the incidence rate has almost halved in a week. But authorities are not letting their guard down.

0
March 9, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco Telecom signs tower purchase deal

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Telecom and Phoenix Tower International have signed an agreement for the purchase of over 800 wireless towers across Malta and Cyprus, boosting the company's 5G and fibre capabilities.

0
March 9, 2021 | Business & Finance

AS Monaco make 3 for 3 in derby

Stephanie Horsman

“A great reaction from the team!” exclaimed Coach Niko Kovac after his Red and Whites beat OGC Nice on their opponent’s home turf in the third Côte d’Azur derby this season.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco Red Cross “an example of our...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_6697" align="alignnone" width="715"]Photo: Monaco Red Cross Photo: Monaco Red Cross[/caption] The Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Elhadj As Sy, has praised the Red Cross Societies of small European countries – including Monaco – for their commitment to cooperation and collaboration. Speaking at a meeting of National Societies of Small European Countries (NASO-SEC) in Monaco, Mr Sy said the network showed the importance of international coordination, and of the impact that such partnerships can have on global humanitarian affairs. “This network was born out of a shared desire to be heard, to have a voice at the regional and international levels, and to meaningfully contribute to the work of the IFRC and of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement,” said Mr Sy. “It is a platform to exchange ideas, to learn from each other and to partner for effective humanitarian response.” [caption id="attachment_6695" align="alignleft" width="300"]Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General of the IFRC since August, 2014. Photo: IRFC Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General of the IFRC since August, 2014. Photo: IRFC[/caption] Mr Sy cited the practical impact of the network, including in Nepal where, following the 2015 earthquake, the Monaco, Liechtenstein and Luxemburg Red Cross Societies worked together to support the Nepal Red Cross and affected communities. He noted as well the assistance provided to vulnerable migrants stranded on the border between Italy and France by Monaco Red Cross volunteers who worked alongside the Italian Red Cross to assist about 1,000 people. “Over the past 18 months and right across Europe, Red Cross volunteers have been at the side of vulnerable people on the move,” said Mr Sy. “The response of the Monaco Red Cross is an example of this commitment and of our refusal to accept the indifference that has, for too long, greeted the deaths and suffering of people seeking safety and dignity.” Mr Sy was welcomed to the NASO-SEC meeting by Monaco Red Cross President, HSH Prince Albert II and was joined by Red Cross leaders from Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Luxemburg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The IFRC Secretary General also participated in a high-level roundtable discussion on migration hosted by the Minister of State of the Monaco Principality, HE Mr Serge Telle. (Source: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies IFRC)

until Sun. March 11 – Michel Blazy...

Local News Staff Writer -
Until Sunday 11 March, 10 am to 6 pm, Nouveau Musée National de Monaco – Villa Sauber Michel Blazy exhibition Information: +377 98 98 91 26