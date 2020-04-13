Princely family’s Easter wishes

Monday, April 13, 2020
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU
Prince Albert has joined his wife in sending a special Easter message to the people of Monaco. Meanwhile, Princess Charlene has publicly shared some sweet photos of the twins enjoying Easter in the garden of their Angel Roc home.
The Princely couple were casually dressed in matching light blue button downs, she seated with her two dogs, he standing with a hand warmly on her back in a spring-like enclave replete with hay bales, cheery plants and stuffed bunnies. They reminded the residents of the Principality that despite the difficult times, they wanted everyone to know they wish them a nice Easter.
Princess Charlene sent her own wishes to her 153,000 Instagram followers a few days prior, posting photos of the twins hard at work planting flowers and generally looking adorable, saying she was, “Sending healing and love to the world, we miss you, see you soon.”
Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques looked much like five-year olds everywhere on half term break. They were kitted out in track suits, casual shoes and gardening gloves, intent on the job at hand; scooters leaned up against the back wall.
The photos and video were taken at Angel Roc, the family’s country home above Monaco, where the Princess and children stayed when HSH Prince Albert II was self-quarantined during his bout with coronavirus. The Sovereign Prince joined his family once he was given the all clear by doctors and continues to work from home there, respecting the rules of lockdown.
Photo: A screen grab of Prince Albert’s and Princess Charlene’s Easter message
