Weather
Monaco, MC
clear sky
8.2 ° C
10 °
6 °
66%
4.6kmh
0%
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Saturday, December 28, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Prince’s foundation helps Bangladesh cope with climate change

Prince’s foundation helps Bangladesh cope with climate change

By Cassandra Tanti - December 27, 2019

‘When the Rain Falls’ program, backed by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, is changing the lives of people in Bangladesh by empowering locals with the means to adapt to the climate emergency.  

In northwestern Bangladesh’s Kurigram district, more than half of the families live below the poverty line. While men work outside the home to earn an income, women must work in the fields in addition to their regular household chores. Their involvement in rural activities, especially rice cultivation, is vital to provide families with additional resources. Yet the persistence of traditional norms excludes women from decision-making, access to land and agricultural services.

In recent years, extreme weather events have become more frequent and have disrupted the daily lives of the inhabitants. Floods and droughts destroy crops and threaten the food security of the inhabitants.

Piloted by the international solidarity association CARE France, the ‘When the Rain Falls’ project aims to give 20 rural communities (6,500 beneficiaries) the means to adapt to the climate emergency, with an emphasis on the involvement of women.

As part of this project, farmers were grouped together in mixed working groups and worked together to set up new agricultural practices. Field trials were organised including 158 trial plots of flood-tolerant rice varieties, the introduction of mustard and vegetable gardens to provide alternative crops in case of poor rice yields, and the discovery of efficient and ecological methods for sowing rice, for fertilizing crops with compost, and for controlling insect pests.

The programme has involved public authorities at different levels to bring rural communities out of their isolation and to promote public policies to help them sustain the new practices. For example, local authorities have set up a seed bank system to secure farmers’ access to varieties adapted to local conditions.

At the same time, households have worked together to redefine workloads and change the place of women in family decisions and their access to the same opportunities as men.

Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change and is also facing a growing population. To ensure the survival of rural communities and the protection of natural resources, programmes to transform agricultural practices are essential.

Photos: © Md. Anwar Hossen, ESDO

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLegends of rally on show
Next articleNYE festivities

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0

daily

December 27, 2019 | Business & Finance

NYE festivities

Cassandra Tanti

To mark the arrival of 2020, the Monaco City Council is organising an evening of musical entertainment on 31st December at Port Hercule, in addition to extended hours at the Christmas Village.

0
December 27, 2019 | Business & Finance

Prince’s foundation helps Bangladesh cope with climate change

Cassandra Tanti

‘When the Rain Falls’ program, backed by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, is changing the lives of people in Bangladesh by empowering locals with the means to adapt to the climate emergency.  

0
December 27, 2019 | Business & Finance

Legends of rally on show

Cassandra Tanti

A collection of the finest rally cars from the past 60 years have gone on show for the first time ever at the car museum in Monaco.

0
December 27, 2019 | Business & Finance

Countdown to Circus Festival

Cassandra Tanti

This year’s Monte Carlo International Circus Festival will honour horses, with some of the world’s finest specimens, including Arab horses and Spanish stallions, set to grace the Big Top in Fontvielle. In just over two weeks, the Principality will once again become the circus capital of the world by hosting the 44th Monte Carlo International […]

0
MORE STORIES

Organic “Beauty Inside and Out” today at...

Local News Staff Writer -
insideout Last Sunday, October 2, after the official closing of the Monaco Yacht Show, Stars’n’Bars, with the help of students from the International School of Monaco, organised a port cleanup to prevent leftover litter and plastic from polluting the Mediterranean and endangering sea life. This Sunday, continuing along its “Ecohub” initiative to develop eco-friendly habits, the port restaurant owned by Kate Powers and Didier Rubiolo is hosting “Beauty Inside and Out”, a day of free workshops, conferences and expositions, from 11 am to 7 pm, on the StarDeck. Geared towards both children and adults, the all-day fair will focus on how to be beautiful and healthy using natural methods and products, while “respecting the environment and the body’s natural needs”. The morning conference kicks off at 11 am with Daniele de Winter of INSIDE OUT beauty, and speakers across the day will include Eat Juice nutritionist Madeleine Badia, Daniel Concas from the French Federation of Traditional Shiatsu, Fanny Rigaud discussing the Manual Face lift and Dr Tijana Tomic on Bioptron light therapy. A dozen stands will offer information on everything from cooking with flowers to complimentary therapy, and from aloe vera products to natural cosmetics. Beauty Inside and Out promises to draw a sizeable Sunday crowd, so booking a table for lunch or dinner in advance is recommended (+377 97 97 95 95). For a full agenda of speakers and list of stands, see Beauty Inside and Out. READ MORE: Mega-yacht, Mega-mess: ISM students clean up port  

Prince Albert third-wealthiest European sovereign, reports press

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30944" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: F. Nebinger/Palais Princier de Monaco Photo: F. Nebinger/Palais Princier de Monaco[/caption] Prince Albert’s wealth has come under the spotlight in a report published by the UK publication Business Insider. According to the business news portal, the Sovereign Prince ranks third in a list of 10 European royal houses, with an estimated net worth of one billion US dollars. Prince Albert reportedly owns about a fourth of the land he reigns over; the Philadelphia-area home of his mother, Grace Kelly, which he purchased in 2016 for an estimated $754,000USD; an antique car collection; shares in the Monte Carlo resort Société des Bains de Mer; and a pricey stamp collection, all of which contribute to the House of Grimaldi's net worth, Business Insider says. The Sovereign Prince is listed behind Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, with a net worth of €4 billion, in second place, and topping the list, Prince Hans Adam II of Liechtenstein, with a net worth of €5 billion, much of it in the privately owned bank LGT Group. Trailing the list of ten is King Philippe of Belgium, with a personal wealth of $13 million.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/sir-stelios-joins-giving-pledge-dedicates-majority-of-wealth-to-philanthropy/