Tuesday, February 23, 2021

15 Covid cases on 22 Feb, 42 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 112 home monitored, 1,657 recoveries, 22 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated

Prince’s foundation launches Environmental Photography Prize

By Stephanie Horsman - February 23, 2021

As part of the 15th anniversary celebrations for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, an international photography competition has been launched for the best environmentally-focused snaps, with the winners splitting a cash prize of €10,000.

The Prince’s Foundation is marking the important milestone with a competition called the ‘Environmental Photography Prize’, that puts nature and the world around us into sharp focus.

The contest, organised in conjunction with Barclay’s Private Bank and Monaco Digital, is a chance for photographers from all over the world to show their skills and shine a light on environmental issues.

A jury of professional photographers and representatives from sustainable development entities will choose the overall best photo, as well as winners in three categories: beauty of wildlife, wildlife in crisis and a glimmer of hope.

The jurists won’t be the only ones deciding, though, as the public are also invited to vote for their favourite snaps from 1st April.

The grand prize winner will be crowned the PA2F Environmental Photographer of the Year 2021, receive a cash prize of €6,000 and receive a VIP invitation to the opening of the PA2F Environmental Photography Award exhibit, as well as the foundation’s 15th anniversary events.

The winners of each category will receive €1,000 each and the people’s choice winner will get €500. All shortlisted photographers will be featured in the event’s exhibit in Monaco and their work will be published in the PA2F Environmental Photography Award book.

“We are very happy to inaugurate this competition, with high-quality partners and a jury of recognised and passionate professionals around a strong theme, in the current context of the health crisis. We hope that this campaign will participate in the efforts made to develop more harmonious relations with nature,” said Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and Managing Director of the Foundation.

Up to 50 images will be chosen across the three categories and the nominated artists will be announced on 15th April, with the winning images revealed on 30th April. After the prizes are awarded, an exhibition of all the shortlisted works will be on display from 4th May to 1st June, with “the aim to raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection and conservation.”  

Entries can be submitted at https://www.photocrowd.com/photo-competitions/photography-awards/pa2faward-2021/ until 28th March.

 

Photo by Yoni Kozminsi on Unsplash

 

 

