Weather
20 ° C
20°C
10°C
Sunny
Thursday, November 5, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

15 new cases of Covid-19 on 4 Nov. brings total to 412: 8 hospitalised - 3 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 103 home monitored, 293 healed, 1 resident death

Prince’s Foundation launches new magazine

Prince’s Foundation launches new magazine

By Cassandra Tanti - November 4, 2020

The first edition of Impact, a digital magazine connecting people with the environment, has been published by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

The aim of the new magazine is to enlighten people on the environmental challenges that directly impact lives.

It explains the actions being taken by the foundation and its partners to protect biodiversity and improve living conditions in local communities affected by climate change and other environmental factors.

“To take more effective action for our planet, we need to create connections between human societies and the landscapes, ecosystems and species that they depend on and are all too often overlooked,” says the Prince in his opening words at the start of the issue.

The 92-page periodical is visually stunning, with beautiful photography, easy-to-read graphs and charts to spotlight important points, and an appealing layout with the kind of in-depth reporting expected from a high-end glossy. The publication is in both English and French.

The Prince’s intent is clearly to get the word out to as many people as possible as well as to allow the voices of those working on the front lines to be heard.

“By giving a platform to environmental experts, stakeholders and thinkers, by highlighting the sometimes neglected aspects of protecting the planet, and by combining factual elements and innovative ideas, it aims to provide everyone with the tools to better understand our world, give it more meaning and in so doing protect it more effectively,” he says.

The first edition of Impact covers topics and events with environmental spins such as mobilising youth, climate-proof farming and marine plastic management. It has interviews with scientists and experts who give insights about their speciality subjects, and touches on how science and technology are helping in the fight against degradation.

Closer to home, it covers the Mediterranean’s noise pollution problem and names the winners of the 2020 Prince Albert II Foundation Awards.

Impact is written in both English and French and is available on the foundation’s website www.fpa2.org or by clicking here.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFree flu vaccines now available to all residents
Next articleCall-out to help rebuild school in Beirut

Editors pics

November 4, 2020 | Local News

‘Twinning’ Monaco and Dolceacqua

Tourism and business ties between the Italian village of Dolceacqua and Monaco are set to be strengthened if municipal efforts to ‘twin’ the two are realised.

0
November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

0
November 3, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Combining the arts with Chef Philippe Mille

The stars shone bright at the Hermitage Hotel recently as two Michelin star Chef Philippe Mille entered the Vistamar kitchen, creating a kaleidoscope of gastronomic proportions.

0
November 2, 2020 | Local News

Monaco crush Bordeaux in 4-0 win

The Red and Whites inflicted serious damage on Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday, keeping hold of their undefeated status at home.

0

daily

November 4, 2020 | Local News

Full steam ahead at Silversea Cruises

Stephanie Horsman

Silversea Cruises, the super-luxury cruise line based in Monaco, has taken delivery of Silver Moon - the ninth vessel in its fleet. Meanwhile, Silver Dawn is set to be delivered in 2021.

0
November 4, 2020 | Local News

‘Twinning’ Monaco and Dolceacqua

Stephanie Horsman

Tourism and business ties between the Italian village of Dolceacqua and Monaco are set to be strengthened if municipal efforts to ‘twin’ the two are realised.

0
November 4, 2020 | Local News

Call-out to help rebuild school in Beirut

Stephanie Horsman

Les Amis du Liban, AMADE, and Monaco Aide et Presence are joining forces to save the Brothers of Saint-Joseph school in Lebanon after it was severely damaged in August's explosions.

0
November 4, 2020 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation launches new magazine

Cassandra Tanti

The first edition of Impact, a digital magazine connecting people with the environment, has been published by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

0
MORE STORIES

Gottlieb’s anti-drink driving association adds new car...

Be Safe, the drink-driving awareness association initiated by Princess Stephanie’s daughter Camille Gottlieb, has been gifted with a shuttle car by the National Council.
Phones

Monaco Telecom completes acquisition of Cypriot operator

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco Telecom completed the acquisition of MTN Cyprus on September 3, 2018, becoming the sole shareholder in the operator.