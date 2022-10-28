Prince’s Foundation to launch 3rd Environmental Photography Award

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is inviting photographers to send in their best snaps on topics pertaining to environmental protection and nature, with the goal of raising awareness for the plight, and the beauty, of the world around us.

Inaugurated in 2021, the Environmental Photography Awards organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (FPA2) is an excellent opportunity for photographers interested in nature and the world around us to show off their talents for a good cause.

The now-annual contest, which is held in association with Barclays Private Bank and SEK International University, asks shutterbugs to help raise awareness of important environmental issues and encourages them to show not just the beauty of the world, but also the detrimental effects of humanity on ecosystems.

“Building on the success of the first two editions, we wish to continue to develop the Environmental Photography Award and, through it, the reflection on our relationship with the world and with nature,” says Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and CEO of the FPA2. “We are pleased to note the growing interest expressed by international photographers, who are participating in ever greater numbers in the competition, but also the attention gained by a wide public through the exhibitions that we have been able to offer in the Principality, but also in Italy, San Marino, Spain and the United States.”

The contest allows for a broad range of interests and acceptable themes that include Polar Wonders, Ocean Worlds, Into the Forest, Humanity Versus Nature and Change Makers: Reasons for Hope.

How to enter

Entries will be accepted between 2nd November and 15th January 2023, and can be uploaded to Photocrowd, a dedicated platform for the contest. It is free to enter and photographers can submit up to five photos in each of the five categories of the competition. The link for entries can be found at www.photocrowd.com/fpa2.photoaward.

A panel of judges, all professional photographers, will select the shortlisted and winning images. The public will also be given a chance to vote for their favourites via the competition’s website for a two-week period starting 3rd April 2023. Additionally, Monaco’s secondary school students will, for the first time this year, be invited to vote on the shortlisted snaps and will be treated to an awareness-raising presentation and discussion on today’s major environmental issues.

“Photography is a very powerful way to give a voice to endangered wildlife and environment,” says Sergio Pitamitz, President of the Jury. “In the panorama of world photography, there are countless photo competitions dedicated to nature, but few are those that are really committed to the real conservation of nature and the environment. The Environmental Photography Award competition, organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, is one of them.”

5,000€ and the chance to photograph the Ecuadorian jungle

The Grand Prize is 5,000€ and an invitation to visit the Amazon Research Station at the University of Ecuador, where they will participate in a photo documentary of the Ecuadorian jungle.

Winners in each category will receive 1,000€, and both the Public Award and the newly added Student’s Choice Award will receive 500€.

Winning shots will be presented in an exhibition in Monaco, before touring internationally. They will also be published the Environmental Photography Award catalogue.

Photo by Monaco Life