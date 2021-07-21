Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Thursday, July 22, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 Covid cases 21 July, 2 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 82 home monitored, 2,597 recoveries, 33 deaths, 156 incidence rate, 61% eligible population vaccinated

Prince’s Foundation welcomes back Gombessa 6 team

Prince’s Foundation welcomes back Gombessa 6 team

By Stephanie Horsman - July 21, 2021

After 20 days locked in a 5m2 life capsule, the intrepid scientists of the Gombessa 6 returned to Monaco on Tuesday with answers and even more questions about the puzzling rings of coral they explored off the coast of Cap Corse.

The mystery of the Cap Corse coral rings is being slowly unravelled after the head of underwater expeditions, biologist and photographer Laurent Ballesta, along with aquanauts Antonin Guilbert, Thibault Rauby and Roberto Rinaldi, spent 20 days on the sea floor observing and categorising findings from this never-before explored area.

The mission was made possible through a collaboration between several partners including the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Swiss watchmaker Blancpain. A reception was held after the return of the team on Tuesday, hosted by the Prince’s Foundation.

There were 35 French and international researchers on the operation. The cooperation of the researchers, who all had their own pet projects in mind, was a testament to the level of willingness to learn and share on all levels.

Photo by Jordi Chias, Gombessa Expéditions

Located 120 metres under the sea, the 4km2 zone encases coral structures that reach up to 30 metres in circumference and are home to an astonishing array of sea life.

“The mission ends with, as with all expeditions, its share of things of which we are proud, but also with frustration,” said Laurent Ballesta. “We have approached new horizons that we had not imagined and that makes us want to go further. But the goals were met and it’s wonderful.

“Scientifically, there was the riddle of these rings first. We have succeeded in carrying out cores, sometimes over a metre, to pierce the rock in the heart of these rings. It was far from a given because we didn’t have the opportunity to test these manoeuvres before.”

These samples were able to be taken through a collaboration with the Sephismer, the French Navy’s human diving division. In the samples, there were some surprising findings. A coral called Callogorgia, which typically lives in far deeper waters, was found, as were small pearly shells thought to exist only in tropical reefs. DNA samples were also obtained, and the divers placed hydrophones and current metres in the rings to be able to observe remotely the comings and goings of sea life as well as the sea conditions.

Photo by Jordi Chias, Expéditions Gombessa

“We hope that the results of our research will help to understand the origin of rings, how they function, their age, etc. And there is still so much to discover,” Ballesta went on to say. 

In addition to reaching their scientific goals, the team were also rewarded with some exciting finds, such as a line of underwater caves that have yet to be explored, as well as something that scientists rarely can boast of: the discovery of a new species.

“We found a small nudibranch sea slug that we had seen on a previous dive, and which turns out to be a new species. We are going to have the privilege of giving it a name and that is a great source of pride. It will most certainly be my daughter’s first name,” the team leader said.

Photo © Jordi Chias, Expéditions Gombessa

Aquanaut Thierry Rauby voiced his early concerns, which soon dissipated as the mission progressed. “Before the start of the expedition, I was worried that spending 20 days around a sandy bottom would quickly end up being boring. But we have discovered an incredible biodiversity. It was a very good surprise. We have the impression that we have only glimpsed something incredible and, of course, it makes you want to go back.”

Along with the good, there was a bit of bad. The team came across plastic waste mixing with thousand-year-old amphorae and stunning sea fauna, a stark reminder of our human impact on the planet.

The team brought back thousands of images, which will be put together in association with Arte to create a film about the voyage. They also plan to make a book and to hold conferences to speak about their discoveries, raise awareness and promote environmental protection.

Photo by Laurent Ballesta, Andromède Océanologie, GOMBESSA 5

Results from the mission will start coming in September, with the DNA results being forecast to arrive by the end of the year and the rest of the test results by the end of 2022.

The team intend to make more journeys to their new, now not-so-hidden treasure where they hope to continue unlocking the mysteries of this fascinating area.

 

Top photo by Photo by Laurent Ballesta, Gombessa Expéditions

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHistoric Fiat 500 event draws the crowds
Next articleGently-used luxury handbag seller arriving in Monaco

Editors pics

July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
July 16, 2021 | Local News

Monaco establishes its first e-Embassy in Luxembourg

The Principality now has an e-Embassy in Luxembourg, a digital innovation that is designed to protect Monaco’s sensitive data in the event of a cyberattack or natural disaster.

0
July 15, 2021 | Local News

Protecting biodiversity, one meal at a time

Monaco Life catches up with Suzy Amis Cameron, wife of Hollywood Director James Cameron, to discover more about her One Meal a Day movement.

0
July 14, 2021 | Culture

Window into the history of Belarus through art

Get a glimpse into one of Europe’s most tumultuous and least explored treasures with the exhibition ‘Belarus: History Through Art’ at the Espace 22 Gallery this summer.

0

daily

July 21, 2021 | Culture

Artcurial car auction pulls in €6.5 million

Cassandra Tanti

A 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 took top honours at the Artcurial Motorcars car auction at the Hôtel Hermitage this week, selling for €977,400 to a Monegasque collector.

0
July 21, 2021 | Culture

Gently-used luxury handbag seller arriving in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Sellier Knightsbridge has announced the upcoming opening of a Monaco location, a first for the luxe pre-loved retailer outside of the UK.  

0
July 21, 2021 | Culture

Historic Fiat 500 event draws the crowds

Stephanie Horsman

The first Monaco International Meeting of Historic Fiat 500s took place on Saturday in the Port and was deemed a huge success with more than a thousand people visiting the event.

0
July 21, 2021 | Culture

Anna Vissi playing at Salle des Etoiles this September

Stephanie Horsman

Singer, songwriter and actress Anna Vissi is coming to Monaco’s Salle des Etoiles for one night only in a can’t-miss show that will also raise funds for the Prince’s Foundation.

0
MORE STORIES

Magical Kingdom adventures for Monaco’s young music...

Local News Staff Writer -
OPMCconcertOn Sunday, October 16, the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra (OPMC) entertained some 100 children and their parents as part of the “Jeune Public” series – concerts for young audiences – at Auditorium Rainier III. The mid-afternoon show “Adventures through the Magical Kingdom” was directed by Geoffrey Styles and narrated by Alasdair Malloy, as the orchestra played familiar music from children’s films including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Robin Hood and, to the delight of the little listeners, the recent box office hit, Frozen. Narrator and conceptualist Alasdair Malloy appeared on stage in a King’s costume to captivate the spectators young and old, and led the children on a magical adventure to a Royal Ball. Throughout each song, Mr Malloy’s choreography allowed children to follow the sequence of movements and participate in the festivities. Other members of the symphony also dressed in costume to further enchant the audience. ticketsTickets for the concert, which ran 75 minutes, an age-appropriate length for the Sunday afternoon crowd, were only €4 per person. While the OPMC is acclaimed for its high-quality concerts for adults, performing for HSH Prince Albert and during important events in the Principality, the concerts for young audiences are less known to the local community and provide an opportunity to expose young minds to the music and culture that Monaco has to offer. Across the season, OPMC hosts four “JP” shows on Wednesday at 4 pm for children and their parents at Auditorium Rainier III, as well as two “Family Concerts” (CF), the first of which, “Halloween”, is on October 30, also at Auditorium Rainier III. For more see the OPMC website. This year, the OPMC celebrates their 160 year anniversary and celebrated with a special concert on September 23 titled “Nés à Monte-Carlo”, featuring a piece composed by the Monegasque composer Louis Abbiate.  
Franco-Monegasque Mixed Commission for Social Security

Meeting of Franco-Monegasque Mixed Commission continues bilateral...

Local News Staff Writer -
The French delegation was led by Mr Francois Brillanceau, Head of the International Department of the Department of Social Security.