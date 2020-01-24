Prince’s prize for philanthropy awarded to Project CURE

Saturday, January 25, 2020
News
Monaco Life
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo
HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco has awarded the Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy to Douglas Jackson, President and CEO of Denver-based non-profit Project CURE.
Project CURE was founded in 1987 to give doctors and nurses in developing countries the means necessary to treat illnesses, administer vaccines, perform surgical procedures and help with the safe delivery of babies. It is now one of the largest non-profit organisations in the world, collecting and sorting used or surplus medical equipment and supplies from manufacturers and hospitals and redistributing them in 130 developing countries. The initiative has giant distribution warehouses in six major cities across the US, as well as a network of smaller collection centres across other states – all for the benefit of clinics, hospitals and community health centres in developing countries.
The Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy supports innovative actions or projects in the field of strategic philanthropy and was created through a partnership between the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Tocqueville Foundation, a French-American initiative supporting democracy and the rights and responsibilities of all members of society.
The Prince’s Prize is awarded to individuals or institutions as part of the annual Prince Round Table for Philanthropy, a closed-door discussion which brings together major international philanthropists in the Principality. The event, organised at the Monaco Yacht Club, this year celebrated its 10th edition and gathered around 40 philanthropists to discuss the role of philanthropy in the context of the sustainable development goals as defined by the UN.
Top photo: Douglas Jackson received the prize from Prince Albert II of Monaco and Jean-Guillaume de Tocqueville. ©Gaetan Luci Palais Princier
China's Chimelong Group has participated as a partner in the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival for the first time ever, deepening the friendship between China and Monaco.
Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.
The Public Force has signed up to the National Pact, marking the 100th entity to commit to Monaco’s Energy Transition.
Thousands of revellers danced the night away on the open-air dance floor at Casino Square Saturday night for the first edition of F(ê)aites de la Danse.
The concept from Jean-Christophe Maillot, Choreographer-Director of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, offered a Dance Marathon, giant dance bar, various shows, lounge dances, retro-dancing, world-famous dances, Hip-Hop, Yamakasi and much more.
Public participation was at the heart of the event co-organised by the Monte Carlo Ballets, the government and the SBM.
As Jean-Christophe Maillot explained: "For this exceptional event, the artist-public relationship has been completely reversed: the dancers will not dance for the public, they’ll make the public dance."
