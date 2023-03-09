Free plants and flowers handed out at Princess Antoinette Park ahead of spring clean

About 300 plants and flowers will be handed out for free at the Princess Antoinette Park next week as part of a spring clean sponsored by the Monaco townhall.

As the grip of winter slowly gives way to spring, people are looking for ways to brighten up their lives and what better way to cheer up a space than with blooms.

In collaboration with the Principality’s Environmental Services, Deputy Mayor in charge of the Living Environment, Environment and Sustainable Development Marjorie Crovetto has come up with a way to rehome the plants being dug up and replaced that would otherwise have ended up in going to waste.

Around 300 seasonal plants such as cyclamen, primrose, geranium and phormium will be shared on 15th March at 1.30pm to anyone who would like to take one home.

The Princess Antoinette Park distribution centre will be in front of the A Fàbrica hall, and a group of Monaco’s gardeners will be on hand to give advice and re-planting tips to those who ask.

Only one plant will be given per person in order to allow as many as possible to benefit from this scheme.

For more information, please click here.

Photo source: Rebecca Niver for Unsplash