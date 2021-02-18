Princess Caroline’s husband sues son over German castle

Thursday, February 18, 2021
19 new Covid cases on 18 Feb. brings total to 1,835: 45 hospitalised: 25 resident + 8 in ICU: 5 resident, 107 home monitored, 1,610 recoveries, 22 deaths
Prince Ernst August of Hanover, Princess Caroline’s estranged husband, is suing his son to regain control of Marienburg Castle, along with several other properties given to him in Germany, citing “gross ingratitude.”
Prince Ernst August of Hanover, 66, has been Princess Caroline’s husband for more than 20 years, however they have been separated since 2009.
According to reports, the head of the House of Hanover and a distant cousin of the Queen is going to court to take back the German properties he had gifted to his son, Ernst August Junior, between 2004 and 2007.
The prince filed suit at the end of last year to reclaim Marienburg Castle, the Calenburg Manor House and a royal property in Herrenhausen, citing “gross ingratitude.”
The spark that set off this father-son clash was Ernst Junior acting against his father’s wishes and offering the 19th century Gothic Marienburg Castle to the state of Lower Saxony for the token sum of €1 to turn it into a public property. The idea behind this not-uncommon set up was brought about by the enormous costs associated with maintaining a property of that age and size.
But this was a bridge too far for Prince Ernst, who throughout the years has been dubbed “the party prince”. He lashed back by accusing his son not only of ingratitude regarding the real estate, but also of improperly appropriating family art and antiques.
The total value of the properties in dispute is estimated to be roughly €5 million.
The 37-year-old Ernst Junior denies the validity of the charges and told German news agency DPA that the accusations “Have already been invalidated out of court in the past”, and that the agreement with Lower Saxony was legally secure.
There’s nothing that stands in the way of the long-term preservation of Marienburg as a central cultural monument of Lower Saxony, open to all,” he said.
A court dates has not yet been set to hear the case.
Prince Ernst has been at war with his son over the family properties for several years, going so far as to deny his son official consent to his marriage to Russian fashion designer Ekaterina Malysheva in 2017, and even skipped attending the wedding. Princess Caroline did attend the nuptials.
The Hôtel de Paris has been given a 5-star rating for the second year in a row by the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide, another nod to the institution's €600 million makeover.
The famous visual theatre troupe Mummenschanz will perform its unique silent show for one night only at the Grimaldi Forum this March.
The Principality has officially received new ambassadors from Germany, Sweden, Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates.
A charity event may help keep the children amused on Thursday, December 29, with a workshop day at U mazaghìn (18, rue Grimaldi) organised by Terres méditerranéennes (Mediterranean Lands), a Monaco-based association created in August 2004 with the ambition to showcase contemporary creation in the fields of Mediterranean art and crafts through exhibitions, markets and ateliers.
At 11 am, a Christmas tale for young and old will be offered by Fabrice Allia, while from 10:30 am to 7 pm, members of Terres méditerranéennes will welcome visitors for a sale of a wide range of local and international crafts, all for the benefit of two important Monaco charities.
A number of regional traditional products have been made thanks to the involvement of the students of the UNESCO Club "I garibai" (the skilled) from Collège Charles III, in favour of the Monegasque charities Namaste and Mission Enfance.
The aim of the Namaste association is to improve the living conditions of Nepalese, particularly in education and health, while Mission Enfance's calling is to help children in distress throughout the world.
