Princess Charlene Foundation offering free masks to public

Thursday, April 16, 2020
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has remained stable at 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU
Monaco’s Italian community has been raising funds to help support hospitals in the hardest-hit country in Europe, raising €70,000 so far.
Representatives of the Princess Charlene Foundation have taken to the streets offering protective medical masks to the public free of charge.
Monaco has seen its first death of a resident from the coronavirus. The person, aged 72-years, passed away on Wednesday.
Monaco’s health authorities have reported no new cases of the coronavirus since a single case on Sunday, keeping the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus at a steady 93.