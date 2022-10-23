Princess Charlene in her new role as animal shelter president

Princess Charlene has made a public plea for people to support their local animal shelters after a tour of SPA l’Abri de Monaco, of which she is now president.

The Princess shared a photo of her emotional visit to the Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA) of Monaco in Eze on her Instagram page, with the caption: “Went to visit the Monaco SPA. Please support a local SPA or animal shelter near you. Thank you. Merci. With all my love ♥️”

She was patting a hound called Lizzie – one of the many dogs and cats who are available for adoption at the shelter.

Princess Charlene was announced as the new president of the SPA in August as she and Prince Albert laid the first stone for the new animal shelter in Peille, which is due to be completed by the end of 2023.

To see more animals that are looking for a new home, visit the refuge’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/animalrefugemonaco/

Photo above source: Princess Charlene’s Instagram page