Princess Charlene inaugurates her Foundation’s new headquarters on its 10th anniversary

Princess Charlene of Monaco on Wednesday celebrated the 10th anniversary of her Foundation with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new headquarters.

Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer and witness to the devastating reality of drowning and aware of the positive changes that sport can bring to a life, created her namesake Foundation in 2012 with the aim of offering more positive opportunities to children around the world.

For 10 years, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has been working to prevent drowning and inspire children through the values of sport.

“Sport has the power to change lives – positively affecting an individual, a family, a community. Sport teaches compassion, inspires and gives hope, and can unite people and countries,” says her Foundation.

Over the past decade, more than one million people have benefited from the Foundation’s and its partners’ programmes in 43 countries through 510 different projects.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Princess Charlene was joined by her husband Prince Albert and her brother, Gareth Wittstock, the Foundation’s General Secretary, in cutting the ribbon at the opening of a new headquarters in Monaco. Also in attendance was Minister of State Pierre Dartout and Princess Stephanie of Monaco.

Photo credit: Stéphane Danna, Communication Department