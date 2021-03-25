Weather
Friday, March 26, 2021

News

Princess’ foundation backs head injury campaign

Princess' foundation backs head injury campaign

By Cassandra Tanti - March 25, 2021

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation will be one of the key supporters of the Love of the Game 2021 Hakathon, a new campaign to find solutions to mitigate the risk of head injuries in sports.

Love of the Game is being led by its President Simon Shaw, MBE, a former English rugby player, and will run 26th to 28th March.

It seeks to unite the fields of sport, technology, science, academia and business to identify, invest and implement innovative solutions that will mitigate the health risks arising in sports, whether team or individual, contact or non-contact.

“As an organisation which champions sport in children’s lives, we are delighted to welcome the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation as a key supporter in our mission to protect the sports we love for our future athletes,” said Simon Shaw MBE, President of Love of the Game. “Sport has the power to bring people together, across all levels. Together we have an opportunity to make real, positive and long-lasting change that will protect the sports we love and the players of all ages who play them, without the fear of sustaining potentially damaging head injuries. We look forward to working together and developing solutions that will enable everyone to fulfil their sporting dreams.”

The Hakathon aims to bring the brightest minds across the design (both user experience and product), developer and engineering worlds together with amateur and professional sports people, academics and researchers in the sport health fields, to create solutions that prevent, diagnose and treat head injuries and concussion within sports.

During the virtual two and a half day event, Hakathon participants will connect with and form cross-disciplinary teams, combining their knowledge to create innovations that have real-world applications that will improve the lives of those that love and play sports.

Monaco Life with press release. Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash

 

 

 

 

