Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

49 Covid cases 9 Mar, 13 hospitalised - 10 res, 3 in ICU - 1 res, 111 home monitored, 9,419 recoveries, 51 deaths, 422 incidence rate, 71% vaccinated

Princess Foundation backs mobile swimming pool

Princess Foundation backs mobile swimming pool

By Stephanie Horsman - March 9, 2022

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has signed a partnership agreement with Aqwa Itineris, a company that makes mobile swimming pools, for swimming lessons to be accessible to all.

Between 1st June and 31st August 2021, 1,983 people drowned in France. This figure is thought partially to stem from the fact that Covid prevented swimming pools from opening, thus preventing children who would otherwise have been taught to swim to enter the water ill-equipped.

In other cases, it is simply because the proper facilities do not exist in the area, and kids never had a chance to learn in a safe environment.

Enter Aqwa Itineris, a company that has created a mobile swimming pool to make lessons available to communities where an aquatic centre does not exist. A truck can take the pool even to the most remote areas and set up for as long as it is required.

The innovative solution has all the bells and whistles of a swimming pool in a trailer, including showers, changing rooms, reduced mobility access and a technical area, as well as the 8×2.10 metre pool. It even has an adjustable bottom so depths can be altered from zero to 1.20 metres deep.

On 4th March, a partnership was entered between Aqwa Itineris and the Princess Charlene Foundation, as witnessed by Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Foundation, Olivier Tauty, co-founder and president of Aqwa Itineris France, and Jean-François Buisson, founder of Aqwa Itineris.

The Foundation has agreed to help municipalities that don’t have the means or the suitable infrastructure to house their own aquatic centres by co-financing an Aqwa Itineris pool to benefit children, the elderly and the disabled in these places, under defined conditions.

This falls directly in line with the Foundation’s mission to fight drowning without discrimination, as well as to incorporate sport into the lives of children. Since the inception of the Foundation, it has supported educational projects through three programmes worldwide.  

To protect children from avoidable injuries and to prevent drowning, the Learn to Swim and Water Safety programmes provide theoretical and practical training to children and adults and raise public awareness of water hazards. To inspire future generations and contribute to the well-being of children, the Sport and Education programme organises sports events and encourages everyone to take up a sport.

In implementing its actions and projects, the Foundation assists local institutions, relies on the technical expertise of partners, and cooperates with international organisations that share its vision and its goals.

 

 

Photo source: Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleMonaco gears up for 13th Historic Grand Prix
Next articleAnalysis: Versatile Vanderson cements claim for right-back slot

Editors pics

February 3, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Women’s Rights Committee progress report

Creating a new victim’s compensation fund and a report on the wage gap between men and women are on the agenda for the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women's Rights this year.

0
February 1, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

January was a record-breaking month for sunshine

With over 210 hours of sun racked up in January alone, Monaco and the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes region beat the previous sunny days record set back in 2005.

0
January 18, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid circulation stabilises for first time since October

More people are testing for Covid than ever before in Monaco, however the rate of infection, known as the incidence rate, has finally stabilised at a high 1,953.

0
January 17, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

CHPG under strain

About a hundred Princess Grace Hospital staff are currently Covid positive, leaving shortages at the facility at a time when hospital admissions are on the rise.

0

daily

March 9, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess Foundation backs mobile swimming pool

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has signed a partnership agreement with Aqwa Itineris, a company that makes mobile swimming pools, for swimming lessons to be accessible to all.

0
March 7, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco makes Covid vaccines available for kids

Cassandra Tanti

Children in the Principality aged five to 11 are now eligible to have the Covid-19 vaccine, provided authorisation is given by both parents.

0
March 5, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to lift health pass, some mask rules

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality will drop mandatory masks at schools from 7th March and the health pass entirely one week later as the government further relaxes some of the Principality’s toughest restrictions.

0
March 4, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New pollen monitoring system nothing to sneeze at

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco now has a new pollen monitoring network designed to take the guesswork out of local pollen levels to better assess daily allergy risks.

0
MORE STORIES

Covid circulation stabilises for first time since...

More people are testing for Covid than ever before in Monaco, however the rate of infection, known as the incidence rate, has finally stabilised at a high 1,953.

Monaco’s Omicron wave continues to subside

The fifth wave of Covid in Monaco appears to have reached its peak and is now subsiding, with circulation returning to levels seen at the end of December and dropping fast. But can it be maintained?