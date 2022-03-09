Princess Foundation backs mobile swimming pool

Thursday, March 10, 2022
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has signed a partnership agreement with Aqwa Itineris, a company that makes mobile swimming pools, for swimming lessons to be accessible to all.
Photo source: Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation
Children in the Principality aged five to 11 are now eligible to have the Covid-19 vaccine, provided authorisation is given by both parents.
The Principality will drop mandatory masks at schools from 7th March and the health pass entirely one week later as the government further relaxes some of the Principality’s toughest restrictions.
Monaco now has a new pollen monitoring network designed to take the guesswork out of local pollen levels to better assess daily allergy risks.