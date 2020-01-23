Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
clear sky
9.5 ° C
11.1 °
2.2 °
66%
3.6kmh
0%
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
14 °
Thursday, January 23, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Princess Grace Garden at Philadelphia Flower Show

Princess Grace Garden at Philadelphia Flower Show

By Cassandra Tanti - January 23, 2020

A mini replica of Monaco’s Princess Grace Rose Garden will feature at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. The highly anticipated event will be themed ‘Riviera Holiday’ and will spotlight the life and legacy of Grace Kelly, the Philadelphian who became Princess of Monaco.

The Principality is once again partnering with the organisers of the 191st PHS Philadelphia Flower Show to deliver a memorable honour to Princess Grace, who was an ardent gardener. The mini Princess Grace Rose Garden in Philadelphia, created by American stylist Renée Tucci, will display several varieties of roses including the Princess Charlene of Monaco rose, as well as a replica of Princess Grace’s wedding dress and archival photos.

It is the second time that the Principality has participated in the flower show – America’s largest annual fair – after the ‘Gardens for the Senses’ in 1990, a theme dear to the Princess, says the Palace. The partnership commemorates the emotional ties which have united the Principality of Monaco with the city of Philadelphia since 18th April 1956.

On top of being one of history’s best-known Philadelphians, Princess Grace is also remembered for her great love of horticulture. The princess gardened ardently, and was the founder and first patron of the Garden Club of Monaco. She adored flower arranging and held classes on it. As the years went on, she became enamored of pressed flowers and making her own collages of them, some of which eventually became designs for stamps in Monaco.

At the same time, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation – USA branch – is organising a garden and biodiversity symposium on 4th March at the Pennsylvania Convention Centre. The theme of ecological gardening, respecting the environment and biodiversity will be addressed by experts including world famous botanist Dr Peter Raven and Dr Dennis Whigam, an expert in ecology and plants.

These events are designed to offer the general public an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the Principality of Monaco’s commitment to sustainable development and the protection of the planet.

The 2020 Flower Show runs from 29th February to 8th March.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLeclerc fans to get their own stands in Monaco and France
Next articleWhat will luxury look like in the new decade?

Editors pics

December 4, 2019 | Culture

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0
November 6, 2019 | Culture

Art and wellness, a new approach to curation

Art has the potential to be much more than simply decorative. When chosen carefully it can impact our mood, improve sleep patterns, and help our bodies track the passage of time, all of which have measurable benefits to our wellness and quality of life. This is something that major architects and developers are increasingly designing […]

0
July 24, 2019 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brazilian artist Marcos Marin

Marcos Marin’s fate was sealed the moment he created a portrait of Princess Grace. The piece was delivered to Prince Albert at an incredibly emotional moment, just weeks after the death of his father, reigning Prince Rainier III. It spawned a relationship that the Brazilian artist could never have predicted, one of friendship, mutual respect, and opportunity.

0
May 8, 2019 | Culture

Monte Carlo Woman of the Year 2019

The winners of the annual Monte Carlo Woman of the Year Awards have been announced at a gala ceremony at the Oceanographic Museum. The theme for the 8th edition, which was held on Saturday 4th May, was Art and Science, inspired by the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci.

0

daily

January 23, 2020 | Culture

Princess Grace Garden at Philadelphia Flower Show

Cassandra Tanti

A mini version of Monaco’s Princess Grace Rose Garden will feature at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. The highly anticipated event, themed ‘Riviera Holiday’, will spotlight the life and legacy of Grace Kelly, the Philadelphian who became Princess of Monaco.

0
January 22, 2020 | Culture

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Stephanie Horsman

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 9, 2020 | Culture

Record year for the Grimaldi Forum

Stephanie Horsman

The Grimaldi Forum broke records across the board in 2019, and it is hoping to follow that up with another exceptional programme of events in 2020, it’s 20th anniversary year.

0
December 20, 2019 | Culture

Philippe Pastor: Is this world serious?

Cassandra Tanti

Through this new exhibition of paintings and sculptures, Philippe Pastor questions the destructive force of Man, directed against his fellow human beings and his environment.

0
MORE STORIES

UPAW raises €25k to protect chimps in...

Culture Cassandra Tanti -

Urban Painting Around the World (UPAW) saw its third edition in June and raised €25,000 from its art auctions. Last week, that money was officially donated to the Prince Albert II Foundation with the directive of contributing to a project that will protect chimpanzees in Uganda.

The summer’s UPAW event on the Quay Albert 1er saw 10 known street artists and middle school students from the Principality participating in the Street Art Junior Challenge. They gathered to create a three-day art spectacle with the proceeds destined to go to charity. The theme, Endangered Animals, went right to the heart of what many believe to a problem on a critical scale.

Last Tuesday, a check for €25,000 was presented by UPAW to benefit the Chimpanzee, My Brother of the Forest project through the Prince Albert II Foundation.

The presentation took place with representatives from the government and the foundation in attendance, including Olivier Wenden, the foundation’s Vice-President, Bernard Fautrier, Special Advisor to the Prince for the Environment, Marjorie Crovetto Harroch, 2nd Deputy Mayor in Charge of the Environment, Aude Larroche-Ordinas, representing the Tourism and Congresses Department and Alberto Coleman, the event organiser.

Plans for next year’s edition are already underway and the chosen theme for 2020 is The Planet and its colours. The event, which will be expanded to last a week, will have not just the 10 chosen artists and a second year featuring the Street Art Junior Challenge, but will see a few new additions, such as street food vendors and a 3x3 basketball court.

 

Canberra’s Pigeonhole at World Festival of Theatre...

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_19016" align="alignnone" width="960"]Photo: Facebook Pigeonhole Theatre Photo: Facebook Pigeonhole Theatre[/caption] Pigeonhole Theatre was started in Canberra in 2015 by Jordan Best, Liz Bradley and Karen Vickery "dedicated to staging professional productions with great roles for women on and off the stage", and now it’s heading to Monaco. Yet Australia's Pigeonhole Theatre is not just about women, according to Ms Best. Its performances do have men in them, as in the upcoming production of the Australian iconic play Summer of the 17th Doll. But the first performance staged by Pigeonhole Theatre – entitled Playhouse Creatures by April de Angelis – featured an all-woman cast. “I’m very much a feminist,” said Ms Best. “I believe that if women are ever going to be equal, then we need to be mindful of making choices that ensure women are getting a go.” A member of the audience during one of the performances of the Playhouse Creatures at the Q Theatre suggested Pigeonhole Theatre apply for the Mondial du Théâtre, which is a showcase of independent theatre performances held every four years involving eight days of performances. “I didn’t think we had much of a chance,” admitted Ms Best. “When I received the email saying we were in, I scared the cr@p out of my husband by swearing so loud.” Pigeonhole Theatre will perform Playhouse Creatures at the Princess Grace Theatre in Monaco for two performances in August. It will also participate in a Q&A session.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=18255