Princess Grace Hospital launches online patient service

The CHPG has gone digital, offering patients the convenience of accessing information and making appointments online.

The new digital services portal, accessible via the website www.chpg.mc, now makes it possible for patients to make and manage medical appointments, prepare for pre-admission, access medical documents including consultation reports and laboratory tests, and pay their bills.

Patients will also be able to prepare for their visit by sending medical questionnaires in advance.

The online service will soon grow to include other services “to allow patients to participate more in their care”, says the hospital in a statement.

From now on, any patient of the CHPG will receive an email allowing them to activate their online space. They will then be able to access their health information, securely, from the address:

https://my-patient-portal.chpg.mc/

This is the latest development in a digital transition that was initiated in 2018 ahead of the opening of the New Princess Grace Hospital Centre.

Image created by Monaco Life