Weather
10 ° C
10°C
3°C
Sunny Intervals
Friday, March 19, 2021

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 Covid cases 18 Mar, 35 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 1,960 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated

Princess Grace Irish Library celebrates St. Pat’s Day

Princess Grace Irish Library celebrates St. Pat’s Day

By Stephanie Horsman - March 19, 2021

Commemorating the most Irish of days, the Princess Grace Irish Library has hosted an afternoon of music and drama with Prince Albert.

The Princess Grace Irish Library celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with an event-afternoon and the library’s Vice-President, Prince Albert II, was on hand to take part.

Pupils from the Académie de Musique Foundation Prince Rainier III de Monaco played under the direction of Jade Sapolin and actors from the Monaco-Ireland Arts Society provided dramatic entertainment.

Harpists Elia Eastwood and Anaïd Conquet were joined by harpsichordists Léo Curran and Marcello Formenti as they played traditional Irish melodies including Molly Malone by famed Irish composer Turlough O’Carolan.

Additionally, a short story, The Majesty of the Law, by Frank O’Connor was semi-dramatised with hilarious effect by the Monaco-Ireland Arts Society members Birgitt McDonagh, Andrew Riley and Nick O’Connor to an approving audience.

The afternoon was rounded out with a presentation of two home-made Irish apple tarts decorated with shamrocks by students from the Lycée Technique & Hôtelier de Monaco.

The Princess Grace Irish Library was established in 1984 by Prince Rainier III in memory of his late wife. It features collections of Irish literature as well the personal collections of books and music that belonged Princess Grace.

The library now features a collection of over 12,000 books and hosts public lectures and literary readings by Irish authors and notables.

 

Photo by the Princess Grace Irish Library

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonte-Carlo Masters player’s list revealed

Editors pics

March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0
February 24, 2021 | Culture

Monaco Pavilion close to completion

Finishing touches are being made to the rock-inspired Monaco Pavilion. With months before the Dubai Expo kicks off in October, Monaco will be among the first countries to complete the mammoth project.

0
February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0

daily

March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

Cassandra Tanti

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0
March 9, 2021 | Culture

Bollywood-themed Rose Ball postponed, again

Cassandra Tanti

The first major event on Monaco’s high society social calendar, the Rose Ball, is being shelved for the second consecutive year due to Covid.

0
February 25, 2021 | Culture

Monaco’s own manga powers ahead

Cassandra Tanti

The third volume in the Blitz series, the first and only manga produced in Monaco, is hitting stands this Friday.

0
February 24, 2021 | Culture

Monaco Pavilion close to completion

Cassandra Tanti

Finishing touches are being made to the rock-inspired Monaco Pavilion. With months before the Dubai Expo kicks off in October, Monaco will be among the first countries to complete the mammoth project.

0
MORE STORIES

Art appeal for former minister

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_4705" align="alignnone" width="500"]Michel Roger, Former Minister of State. Photo: CentrepresseMonaco Michel Roger, Former Minister of State. Photo: CentrepresseMonaco[/caption] Monaco’s former Minister of State, Michel Roger, who suffered a stroke last December worked tirelessly in the interests of the Principality in the very demanding position of “prime minister” for a number of years. The 67-year-old remains in hospital in Poitiers almost 10 months after being taken ill at his residence in Monaco. A local figure in the Principality, who saw firsthand how difficult post-stroke recovery can be, especially for those who were active community members, is calling on artists, amateurs or pros, in and around Monaco to create a portrait of Mr Roger. The art piece can be a sculpture, a painting, an illustration, an interesting altered photography, a collage using all sorts of techniques and materials, and the portrait can be realistic or abstract. A private vernissage for the all submissions is being planned but will need the support of a Monaco association. Prizes will be awarded and the winning piece, to be signed by Prince Albert, will be handed over to Mr Roger’s wife. There are lots of photos of Mr Roger, who served in office from 2010 to 2015, online to inspire creativity. The Michel Roger initiative was launched in January this year as a monthly support system for the former official, and many people in Monaco have already participated. The registration deadline is October 31, 2016. Contact michel.roger.initiative@gmail.com Article first published September 22, 2016

GemlucArt prizewinner at Galerie Ribolzi

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_3392" align="alignleft" width="400"]Photo: Pintrest Photo: Pintrest[/caption]

A new exhibition opens at the Galerie Adriano Ribolzi on September 15 showcasing the work of Karl Stengel, winner of the GemlucArt prize in 2015.

The Hungarian artist has lived through turbulent times in the modern history of Europe. Born to a middleclass family in 1925 in Neusatz, on the banks of the Danube, he was imprisoned by the Russians during the Second World War. It took some time after the end of the conflict before he succeeded in gaining admission to a school of art, and following the Russian invasion of Hungary in 1956 he fled to Munich.

From his base in Germany, Stengel has exhibited in many European galleries.

Gemluc is a group of Monaco businesses that have joined together in the fight against cancer, under the high patronage of HSH Prince Albert and HRH Princess Caroline.

“Selected Works” is on exhibit at Galerie Adriano Ribolzi, at 3 avenue de l’Hermitage, next to the Hotel Hermitage in Monte-Carlo, until October 8. Thirty works of acrylic on canvas will be on display.

READ MORE: Adriano Ribolzi: a man of art READ MORE: All is fair in love for art  