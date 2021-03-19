Princess Grace Irish Library celebrates St. Pat’s Day

Friday, March 19, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 Covid cases 18 Mar, 35 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 1,960 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated
Photo by the Princess Grace Irish Library
More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.
The first major event on Monaco’s high society social calendar, the Rose Ball, is being shelved for the second consecutive year due to Covid.
The third volume in the Blitz series, the first and only manga produced in Monaco, is hitting stands this Friday.
Finishing touches are being made to the rock-inspired Monaco Pavilion. With months before the Dubai Expo kicks off in October, Monaco will be among the first countries to complete the mammoth project.
A new exhibition opens at the Galerie Adriano Ribolzi on September 15 showcasing the work of Karl Stengel, winner of the GemlucArt prize in 2015.
The Hungarian artist has lived through turbulent times in the modern history of Europe. Born to a middleclass family in 1925 in Neusatz, on the banks of the Danube, he was imprisoned by the Russians during the Second World War. It took some time after the end of the conflict before he succeeded in gaining admission to a school of art, and following the Russian invasion of Hungary in 1956 he fled to Munich.
From his base in Germany, Stengel has exhibited in many European galleries.
Gemluc is a group of Monaco businesses that have joined together in the fight against cancer, under the high patronage of HSH Prince Albert and HRH Princess Caroline.
“Selected Works” is on exhibit at Galerie Adriano Ribolzi, at 3 avenue de l’Hermitage, next to the Hotel Hermitage in Monte-Carlo, until October 8. Thirty works of acrylic on canvas will be on display.READ MORE: Adriano Ribolzi: a man of art READ MORE: All is fair in love for art