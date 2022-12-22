Princess Grace Irish Library honours James Joyce with musical tribute

HSH Prince Albert was in attendance as the Princess Grace Irish Library hosted ‘Joyce in Music’, an operatic tribute to James Joyce performed by some of Ireland’s “brightest” artists.

The Princess Grace Irish Library has rounded out the year with ‘Joyce in Music’ – a “superb opera performance” of Ulysses, James Joyce’s literary masterpiece. The event was organised as part of the library’s year dedicated to commemorating the centenary of the publication of the famous play, and took place last Friday, December 16th.

Created thanks to the Princess Grace Foundation, The Princess Grace Irish Library was opened by Prince Rainier III in 1984 in a tribute to his late wife Princess Grace and her attachment to Ireland, the birthplace of her grandfather. The not-for-profit aims to share the heritage of Ireland and “foster a love of the country, its culture, people, history and present day” through a variety of events each year. The library houses the personal collection of Princess Grace’s books and historical items from Ireland, and includes a rare first-edition of Ulysses, printed on handmade paper.

Friday’s musical interpretation of Joyce’s famous work was the result of first-time collaboration between the Princess Grace Irish Library and the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival (BVOF), Ireland’s Summer Opera Festival held at Lismore Castle in Blackwater Valley, Waterford County. Created thanks to the vision of DIeter Kaegi, BVOF’s Co-Founder and Artistic Director, ‘Joyce in Music’ was first performed in Ireland last June, at Lismore Castle, with the Irish artists then bringing the recital to Monaco at Friday’s performance. Eamonn Carroll, BVOF Festival Director, has praised the “spectacular fusion of spoken word and music” for providing “a vital performance opportunity for some of Ireland’s brightest and most outstanding emerging artists”.

HSH Prince Albert II was joined at the event by special guests including Peter Murphy – Princess Grace Irish Library Trustee, Dieter Kaegi – Co-Founder and Artistic Director Blackwater Valley Opera Festival (BVOF), Eamonn Carroll – Director Blackwater Valley Opera Festival (BVOF), and representatives from sponsors Stonehage Fleming Monaco. The performing artists were Caroline Behan – Soprano, Andrew Gavin – Tenor, Maire Carroll – Piano, and Barry McGovern – Actor.

Photo credit: Gaëtan Luci, Prince’s Palace