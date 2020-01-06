Princess Grace Library to host Booker Prize author

READ ALSO

The Monegasque association "Les Enfants de Frankie" is organising the 13th edition of "Monaco Red Nose Day". Help support children in need in the region on Wednesday, December 6 – Saint Nicolas Day – by attaching a “nose” onto your car that day. The yellow nose represents the optimistic temperament of Frankie the Clown, the mascot of the association. The sponge noses are available for €2 from Carrefour Monaco and at various post offices across the Principality, from November 4 to December 2. Les Enfants de Frankie is thankful its loyal partner, EFG Bank Monaco, which has supported the association since 2007, as well as the emoticon giant, Smiley World Limited, for its collaboration. Their annual Charity Night – “Kids Nite” – invites families in Monaco and the region to take part in a gala evening specially organised for their children. This year, this takes place December 16.https://monacolife.net/the-charities-of-monaco-life-les-enfants-de-frankie/