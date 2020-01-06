Princess Grace Library to host Booker Prize author

Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan
Irish novelist, short story writer and screenwriter John Banville is presenting a “talk by and conversation with the author” at the Princess Grace Irish Library on Saturday.
The Monaco City Council is making it easy for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees with dedicated drop-off points dotted throughout the Principality.
Now in its 5th year, the Trophée du Rocher dance competition returns to the Espace Léo Ferré with a programme packed full of amazing displays of dance.
It has been announced that Monaco's exciting young Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru is to spend the rest of the season on loan at Galatasaray.