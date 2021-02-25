Princess helping to fight the digital divide

Thursday, February 25, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
12 Covid cases on 24 Feb, 37 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 123 home monitored, 1,683 recoveries, 23 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated
Top photo: Valérie Daher, Managing Director of Break Poverty, accompanied by Anthony Colombani, Chairman of the Bouygues Télécom Corporate Foundation, give a computer to a young girl entrusted to Social Assistance to Children, by Ministères sociales / DICOM / Frédéric Dides / SIPA
As French Riviera towns prepare to go into lockdown this weekend, police in Monaco will be stepping up controls at all road, rail and air entry points to ensure that everyone is playing by the rules.
Connected Success, created by the Break Poverty Foundation to ensure that no child is left behind and supported by Princess Caroline and her AMADE Foundation, was launched in the Alpes-Maritimes.
The third volume in the Blitz series, the first and only manga produced in Monaco, is hitting stands this Friday.
The Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival has confirmed they are going ahead as planned with their annual cultural event that spans five weekends from 13th March to 11th April.